Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, June 9.
NUS ranked Asia's top university for 5th year running
NUS came in 11th globally, retaining its place from last year in Quacquarelli Symonds annual higher education ranking.
Public housing in Marina South? Analysts say it is likely, given Govt's push for more inclusivity
Analysts also note a deviation from the past where prime land was reserved for private developments.
MOF invites feedback on income tax changes, including higher rates for top earners
The reforms involve increasing the top marginal personal income tax rate from the year of assessment 2024.
'I don't want it to happen again': Young survivor of Texas shooting massacre recounts horror
Lawmakers working to find a compromise on gun safety hear from survivors of mass shootings and victims' parents.
UN chief warns impact of Ukraine war on world is worsening
"The war's impact on food security, energy and finance is systemic, severe, and speeding up," he said.
DBS may introduce short-term measures to deal with new SMS scam variant
DBS and the police prevented more than 600 of the bank's customers from being scammed in May and recovered $173,000 in losses.
Football: StarHub price plans for EPL a marketing coup, say analysts
One analyst hailed the 'clever strategy' to also allow customers to choose exactly what they want.
It's been 50 years. I am not 'napalm girl' any more
"Surviving people in war photographs, especially the children, must somehow go on. We are not symbols. We are human," writes Kim Phuc Phan Thi.
More SIA KrisFlyer miles needed to redeem flights or upgrade seats from July 5
Some parents fret over Malaysia's move to scrap Secondary 3 exam
They have doubts over how its replacement, school-based assessments, will be carried out.
