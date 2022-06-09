Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 9

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, June 9.

NUS ranked Asia's top university for 5th year running

NUS came in 11th globally, retaining its place from last year in Quacquarelli Symonds annual higher education ranking.

READ MORE HERE

Public housing in Marina South? Analysts say it is likely, given Govt's push for more inclusivity

Analysts also note a deviation from the past where prime land was reserved for private developments.

READ MORE HERE

MOF invites feedback on income tax changes, including higher rates for top earners

The reforms involve increasing the top marginal personal income tax rate from the year of assessment 2024.

READ MORE HERE

'I don't want it to happen again': Young survivor of Texas shooting massacre recounts horror

Lawmakers working to find a compromise on gun safety hear from survivors of mass shootings and victims' parents.

READ MORE HERE

UN chief warns impact of Ukraine war on world is worsening

"The war's impact on food security, energy and finance is systemic, severe, and speeding up," he said.

READ MORE HERE

DBS may introduce short-term measures to deal with new SMS scam variant

DBS and the police prevented more than 600 of the bank's customers from being scammed in May and recovered $173,000 in losses.

READ MORE HERE

Football: StarHub price plans for EPL a marketing coup, say analysts

One analyst hailed the 'clever strategy' to also allow customers to choose exactly what they want.

READ MORE HERE

It's been 50 years. I am not 'napalm girl' any more

"Surviving people in war photographs, especially the children, must somehow go on. We are not symbols. We are human," writes Kim Phuc Phan Thi.

READ MORE HERE

More SIA KrisFlyer miles needed to redeem flights or upgrade seats from July 5

SIA will increase the cost of redemption for flights by an average of 10 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Some parents fret over Malaysia's move to scrap Secondary 3 exam

They have doubts over how its replacement, school-based assessments, will be carried out.

READ MORE HERE

