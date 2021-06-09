Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 9, 2021

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, June 9.
86-year-old linked to TTSH Covid-19 cluster dies; Four Leaves staff among unlinked cases
The woman's husband had been hospitalised in ward 9D at TTSH from April 20 to 22.
One in five migrant workers in dorms fully vaccinated against Covid-19: MOM
While 55,000 workers have received both doses, another 67,000 have been vaccinated with one dose.
US Senate passes sweeping Bill to address China tech threat
The bipartisan legislation authorises US$190 billion (S$251 billion) in spending, much of it aimed at increased research and development.
Asean, China pledge to exercise restraint in South China Sea, gloss over Myanmar crisis
The countries committed to resuming negotiations on a code of conduct for the waterway.
Will those who are vaccinated need Covid-19 booster shots and, if so, when?
Experts say they need a clearer picture of how long immunity from vaccinations lasts.
Getting vaccinated? Dos and don'ts before and after your Covid-19 jab
GPs are seeing more patients with known side effects from taking the Covid-19 vaccines, such as fever.
Some media sites, including Guardian and CNN, went down amid Internet outage
The affected sites are linked to a content delivery network called Fastly.
Public space belongs to all, no room for racism, says WP's Pritam Singh in response to Orchard Road incident
The Leader of the Opposition said those who hold such views should reflect deeply on how these can hurt.
NUS and NTU named best universities in Asia; NTU moves up to 12th place behind NUS' 11th
Massachusetts Institute of Technology tops Quacquarelli Symonds ranking, while University of Oxford is in second place.
Stay-home guide for Wednesday: Learn about S'pore heritage, savour North Indian food and more
Or sort old family photos and souvenirs from past trips.