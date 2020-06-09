Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, June 9.

Battleground for next GE will be cyberspace, say observers

Experts say they expect campaigning rules to be announced closer to, or when the writ of election is issued.

Uncertainty, pain and silver linings

Fortunately, Singapore has a head start with transformation, which the Government has been pushing for since 2016 when the first industry transformation maps were launched.

IMM, Clementi Mall, Tanglin Mall among places visited by Covid-19 cases

Two community cases were tested after seeking medical treatment at public health preparedness clinics.

Singapore residents returning from China to serve 14-day stay-home notice

If they keep to this and other terms of the agreement, they will not need to pay coronavirus-related medical bills at public hospitals.

Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin faced off killer virus and efforts to topple him in first 100 days

After a gruelling march to the century mark, it is perhaps the next 50 days that may determine the longevity of Mr Muhyiddin's leadership.

Cross-border travel talks with Malaysia under way but safety still a priority

The resumption of travel in a safe way "would mean looking at testing protocols in place on both sides before the travellers can come back and forth".

Bail set at US$1 million for policeman charged with Floyd murder

The judge set Derek Chauvin's bail at US$1 million with conditions, and US$1.25 million without conditions.

Q3 hiring outlook among Singapore employers weakest since 2009: Survey

Out of 266 firms polled during the circuit breaker period, 38 per cent expect headcount to fall in the July to September quarter, compared to the current quarter.

Football: Fandi nominated as one of the Asian confederation's Greatest Eredivisie Players

The 58-year-old local football legend was one of nine top players to have graced the top Dutch football league.

#Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Join ChildAid choir, make sardine foldovers and more

Whether you are a soprano, alto, tenor or bass, simply record a video of yourself singing the ChildAid theme song and submit it to str.sg/childaidchoir by June 15.

