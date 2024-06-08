Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 8, 2024

Updated
Jun 08, 2024, 08:31 AM
Published
Jun 08, 2024, 08:28 AM

HDB cautions property agents against misuse of flat portal amid rise in HFE letter applications

Agents are not allowed to approach flat sellers on the HDB Flat Portal to offer their services.

Former school site in Tampines could see up to 350 new HDB flats built

HDB was given written permission in May 2023 for the space to be demolished.

Journal article that linked Covid-19 jabs to excess deaths skewed: S'pore experts

They said the piece was “unbalanced” and that correlation is not the same as causation.

Leaky pipes and murky water: Solving Malaysia’s water woes

Water security appears to elude Malaysia, which has to deal with water supply disruptions.

Insurers covering more niche areas in mental health to stay in the game

As the population ages rapidly and as lifestyles change, the industry is expected to become more varied.

Shipping, port disruptions expected to delay cargo, drive up costs for businesses, consumers

Port capacity in S'pore is being stretched as global shipping routes change to avoid the crisis in the Red Sea.

7 remanded in Port Klang smuggling ring bust; S’porean said to be mastermind

The Singaporean believed to be the mastermind is currently abroad on vacation with his family, said a source.

‘Lazy people devices’ trending among Chinese youth, but are these more work than they are worth?

The “lazy economy” is driven by young Chinese people and estimated to be worth at least $2.7 billion.

‘It wasn’t about me but the people behind me’: S’porean tops cohort in US Air Force Academy

The last time a Singaporean topped the programme was in 1995.

Former Lion and two-time Malaysia Cup winner Haslir Ibrahim dies at 73

Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad was among those who benefited from Haslir’s big heart.

