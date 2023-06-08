Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 8, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Canadian wildfires shroud New York in apocalyptic haze
More than 100 million people across America’s north-east, and extending west to Chicago and south to Atlanta, were under pollution warnings.
Google, Microsoft and other tech giants form alliance with IMDA to tackle pressing AI issues
Members of the alliance will contribute to a software toolkit developed by IMDA that analyses datasets and AI code to check for bias, transparency and AI-related issues.
The AI gold rush: Experts advise caution before jumping in
Many AI firms are still in the development stage and their product may not be ready to be commercialised yet, said an expert.
PM Lee Covid-19 free after ‘rebound’; catches up with Indonesian President
PM Lee had tested positive for a second time on June 1, just days after recovering from his first bout of the virus.
War in Ukraine being fought on battlefield and in court of global public opinion
Hints of a ‘Quint’ security club as Manila engages the Quad
The latest Shangri-La Dialogue may be remembered as the venue for the emergence of a new security formation, says Ravi Velloor.
S'pore-born comedian based in US draws flak for joke referencing lost MH370 plane
She also poked fun at Malaysia’s development lagging behind its neighbouring “first-world country”.
Two cats rescued after being abandoned in rental flat, skeletal remains of others found
The Saudis are taking over golf – get used to it
Rory McIlroy, who was a vocal critic of Saudi-backed LIV Golf, must feel used after standing for months like a sentry at the PGA Tour citadel, says Rohit Brijnath.
Defiant Loh Kean Yew through to Singapore Badminton Open round of 16
He will take on world No. 35 Frenchman Christo Popov in the men’s singles round of 16 on Thursday.