Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 8, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

Canadian wildfires shroud New York in apocalyptic haze

More than 100 million people across America’s north-east, and extending west to Chicago and south to Atlanta, were under pollution warnings.

READ MORE HERE

Google, Microsoft and other tech giants form alliance with IMDA to tackle pressing AI issues

Members of the alliance will contribute to a software toolkit developed by IMDA that analyses datasets and AI code to check for bias, transparency and AI-related issues.

READ MORE HERE

The AI gold rush: Experts advise caution before jumping in

Many AI firms are still in the development stage and their product may not be ready to be commercialised yet, said an expert.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

PM Lee Covid-19 free after ‘rebound’; catches up with Indonesian President

PM Lee had tested positive for a second time on June 1, just days after recovering from his first bout of the virus.

READ MORE HERE

War in Ukraine being fought on battlefield and in court of global public opinion

For now, both Russia and Ukraine can claim limited success, says Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Hints of a ‘Quint’ security club as Manila engages the Quad

The latest Shangri-La Dialogue may be remembered as the venue for the emergence of a new security formation, says Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore-born comedian based in US draws flak for joke referencing lost MH370 plane

She also poked fun at Malaysia’s development lagging behind its neighbouring “first-world country”.

READ MORE HERE

Two cats rescued after being abandoned in rental flat, skeletal remains of others found

The cats are believed to have been abandoned for between one and two months.

READ MORE HERE

The Saudis are taking over golf – get used to it

Rory McIlroy, who was a vocal critic of Saudi-backed LIV Golf, must feel used after standing for months like a sentry at the PGA Tour citadel, says Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

Defiant Loh Kean Yew through to Singapore Badminton Open round of 16

He will take on world No. 35 Frenchman Christo Popov in the men’s singles round of 16 on Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top