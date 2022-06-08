Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, June 8.
Tampines Avenue 11 megasite to test developers' appetite
The 5.07ha mixed-use site is among the highlights of the latest government land sales programme.
World Bank slashes global growth forecast to 2.9%, warns of 'stagflation' risk
It said global inflation should moderate next year but would likely remain above targets in many economies.
Resorts World Cruises to offer cruises to Malaysia and Indonesia from July
Its cruises will call at Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Penang, as well as Bintan and Batam.
Why 'customers first' is the ultimate winning strategy
Research shows that it delivers for all stakeholders, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
A Singaporean tram driver cycled 2,100km around Norway. Here's how his journey went
From April 4 to May 21, he embarked on a 48-day cycling adventure around the Nordic nation.
Over $9,700 lost in first week of June to scammers posing as government and public service agencies
Scammers would claim the victims paid their bills twice and offer a refund if they clicked on links.
Only 10 LED wreaths allowed at a wake under new NEA guidelines
The light-emitting wreaths will be confined to the funeral wake area - HDB void decks and pavilion.
Durian orchards, supermarkets and hospitals enter metaverse in Thailand
The country has launched an initiative that enables tourists to explore virtual durian orchards.
Powerlifting: Singaporean Farhanna Farid sets Open U-52kg deadlift world record
She lifted 200.5kg at the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships in South Africa, eclipsing the previous mark of 196.5kg.
From hospital bed to massage bed: Wellness centres targeting new mums are big business
Unlike slimming centres, these brands offer lactation massages and services for busy, tired new mothers.