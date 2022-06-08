Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 8

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, June 8.

Tampines Avenue 11 megasite to test developers' appetite

The 5.07ha mixed-use site is among the highlights of the latest government land sales programme.

READ MORE HERE

World Bank slashes global growth forecast to 2.9%, warns of 'stagflation' risk

It said global inflation should moderate next year but would likely remain above targets in many economies.

READ MORE HERE

Resorts World Cruises to offer cruises to Malaysia and Indonesia from July

Its cruises will call at Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Penang, as well as Bintan and Batam.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Why 'customers first' is the ultimate winning strategy

Research shows that it delivers for all stakeholders, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

A Singaporean tram driver cycled 2,100km around Norway. Here's how his journey went

From April 4 to May 21, he embarked on a 48-day cycling adventure around the Nordic nation.

READ MORE HERE

Over $9,700 lost in first week of June to scammers posing as government and public service agencies

Scammers would claim the victims paid their bills twice and offer a refund if they clicked on links.

READ MORE HERE

Only 10 LED wreaths allowed at a wake under new NEA guidelines

The light-emitting wreaths will be confined to the funeral wake area - HDB void decks and pavilion.

READ MORE HERE

Durian orchards, supermarkets and hospitals enter metaverse in Thailand

The country has launched an initiative that enables tourists to explore virtual durian orchards.

READ MORE HERE

Powerlifting: Singaporean Farhanna Farid sets Open U-52kg deadlift world record

She lifted 200.5kg at the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships in South Africa, eclipsing the previous mark of 196.5kg.

READ MORE HERE

From hospital bed to massage bed: Wellness centres targeting new mums are big business

Unlike slimming centres, these brands offer lactation massages and services for busy, tired new mothers.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top