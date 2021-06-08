Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, June 8.

Unlinked Covid-19 cases' connection to clusters found within days in Singapore

This suggests effort to contain virus spread in community may be working, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

Residents of Punggol HDB block to undergo Covid-19 tests after 8 cases detected

The latest case at the Punggol block was a 13-year-old girl who is a student at Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School.

READ MORE HERE

Ngee Ann Poly lecturer who made racist remarks to interracial couple suspended from teaching

NP is conducting a probe internally, and it is considering the appropriate disciplinary action.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Singapore's expert panel on Covid-19 vaccination continues to recommend Pfizer, Moderna

The committee says the mRNA vaccines have consistently shown to be highly efficacious.

READ MORE HERE

As Covid-19 crisis deepens, Malaysia's royal households set to intervene

The nine royal households are set to hold an emergency meeting next Wednesday, after discussions this week between the King and political leaders.

READ MORE HERE

2 MINDSville @ Napiri residents, part-time barber among 5 new Covid-19 community cases

In total, 14 new cases were confirmed on Monday, taking Singapore's total to 62,210.

READ MORE HERE

G-7's global minimum corporate tax rate: What will it mean for Singapore?

Will global tax change Singapore's value proposition? Will the tax affect all MNCs here?

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia, Singapore call for greater efforts to resolve Myanmar crisis, appointment of special envoy

"We are disappointed at the slow, very, very slow progress," says Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

READ MORE HERE

Working from home amid Covid-19 pandemic blamed for rise in cyber hits on Singapore organisations

While employees' work laptops are usually well secured, home Wi-Fi networks can pose serious security risks.

READ MORE HERE

Stay-home guide for Tuesday: Listen to Orphan Black podcast, break the rules in a puzzle game and more

And if you are craving a murder mystery, HBO series Mare Of Easttown, starring British actress Kate Winslet, is worth a binge.

READ MORE HERE