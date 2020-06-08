Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 8.
PM Lee tells Singaporeans 'do not fear', despite huge challenges ahead
PM Lee spells out how Singapore can emerge stronger from the 'crisis of a generation'.
Mustafa Centre, Tampines Mall and Geylang Serai market added to list of places visited by Covid-19 cases
Eleven cases in the community were picked up by proactive screening.
The crisis of a generation, but S'pore can still emerge exceptional
The scale of the challenges facing Singapore today cannot be directly compared with those faced by a young nation battling for its survival 50 years ago. But they are no less severe in terms of the impact they have on the economy, society and social solidarity.
Back to school: How life for pupils resumes amid Covid-19 outbreak across East Asia
ST correspondents look at how schools in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan have reopened in recent weeks as the coronavirus situation stabilised.
Trump orders National Guard's withdrawal from Washington
No significant incidents were reported over the weekend as protesters took to the streets near the White House.
Circuit breaker saw positive effects or health benefits for some
Charities say with time and space to pause, reflect and recharge, some people can better care for themselves and family members.
New hope for patients with lung cancer
Treatment using chemotherapy and immunotherapy can reduce the risk of death of those who have advanced stage small cell lung cancer.
David Beckham reportedly in talks with Netflix and BBC for his own cooking show
The football legend has been brushing up on his culinary skills under lockdown in his family's country retreat in the English countryside.
#Stayhome guide for Monday: Make fried mee siam, read a short story by local writer O Thiam Chin and more
Rare sighting of large colony of flying foxes in Singapore on World Environment Day
The last time these bats were seen in Singapore was more than four years ago.