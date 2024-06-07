Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 7, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Initiatives to reduce air-con energy usage to be trialled at South Beach Tower: BCA
Air-conditioning can account for about half of total energy usage in offices and hotels, BCA said.
China’s economic coercion will only hasten Taiwan’s efforts to diversify trade links
But experts say reducing the importance of trade pact could destabilise cross-strait ties.
100 residents evacuated from Bedok HDB block after fire breaks out at unit
Lions taught lesson by South Korea in 7-0 mauling
The World Cup qualifier displayed the vast gap that exists between the sides, who are 132 places apart in the Fifa rankings.
She was 25 and breastfeeding. Then she learnt she had breast cancer
Time to do that breast self-exam and not wait for age-defined health screening, writes Chua Mui Hoong.
Shine bigger spotlight on empathetic employers who truly get it
S’pore charity’s special programme prepares people with disabilities for work
Since 2019, TomoWork has helped 295 persons with disabilities and students through tailored assistance.
Japan to build anti-tourist fence at another Mount Fuji viewpoint
Biden warns democracy ‘at risk’ as international leaders mark D-Day
The 1944 landings in occupied France helped the Allies defeat Nazi Germany in World War II.