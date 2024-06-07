Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 7, 2024

Updated
Jun 07, 2024, 08:13 AM
Published
Jun 07, 2024, 08:07 AM

Initiatives to reduce air-con energy usage to be trialled at South Beach Tower: BCA

Air-conditioning can account for about half of total energy usage in offices and hotels, BCA said.

READ MORE HERE

China’s economic coercion will only hasten Taiwan’s efforts to diversify trade links

But experts say reducing the importance of trade pact could destabilise cross-strait ties.

READ MORE HERE

100 residents evacuated from Bedok HDB block after fire breaks out at unit

No one was inside the unit at the time of fire, SCDF said.

READ MORE HERE

Lions taught lesson by South Korea in 7-0 mauling

The World Cup qualifier displayed the vast gap that exists between the sides, who are 132 places apart in the Fifa rankings.

READ MORE HERE

She was 25 and breastfeeding. Then she learnt she had breast cancer

Time to do that breast self-exam and not wait for age-defined health screening, writes Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Shine bigger spotlight on empathetic employers who truly get it

Humanity in the workplace makes sense for business and society, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore charity’s special programme prepares people with disabilities for work

Since 2019, TomoWork has helped 295 persons with disabilities and students through tailored assistance.

READ MORE HERE

Japan to build anti-tourist fence at another Mount Fuji viewpoint

A 1.8m-high metal mesh fence around the area will be built by the end of June.

READ MORE HERE

Biden warns democracy ‘at risk’ as international leaders mark D-Day

The 1944 landings in occupied France helped the Allies defeat Nazi Germany in World War II.

READ MORE HERE

Podcast: Are young people breaking up with dating apps?

Dating apps may not be working for younger people seeking a genuine connection.

READ MORE HERE

