Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 7, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

S’pore to build nationwide network to protect banks, hospitals against future quantum threats

In the wrong hands, quantum computers, or the next generation of computers,  will be able to crack passwords and today’s encryption technology in seconds.

Charting the history of Singapore Turf Club: From 1842 to the home stretch

ST looks at the milestones of the club, which has hosted horse races for over 180 years.

War zone villagers flee after massive Ukraine dam destroyed

The Geneva Conventions ban targeting dams in war because of the danger to civilians.

China blitzes Shangri-La Dialogue, but did it win?

The forum’s gladiatorial format may not be to the PLA’s liking, but it is still seen as a necessary mission, says China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.

Watch out! Giant seagulls take over S’pore’s Esplanade waterfront

Australian company Snuff Puppets entertains with their larger-than-life constructions.

Man arrested in Yishun after he turned aggressive when police tried to assist him

He was arrested for using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

How Asia can reap the rewards of coal phase-out

Getting the energy transition right will result in reduced emissions and air pollution in the region, while securing affordable energy and new green jobs, say the writers.

PGA Tour, DP World Tour agree to merge with Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Adult colouring books, music, poetry: How the arts can benefit your mental health

Research suggests that colouring, especially within the lines, can help ease anxiety.

About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function

The “ducking” substitution is a long-standing source of mirth or frustration.

