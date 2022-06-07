Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, June 7.
Damaged, Britain's Boris Johnson scrapes win in party confidence vote
Unambiguous promotion for Lawrence Wong, but challenges lie ahead for the new DPM
The lack of other major changes to Cabinet puts the focus squarely on Mr Wong's consolidated position as No. 2.
Global uncertainty likely determined nature and extent of Cabinet changes, say observers
A significant reshuffle was last made just over a year ago, so any changes in key ministers would have been disruptive.
First mobile fast-charging service for electric vehicles in Singapore
The service is targeted at EV owners who may not have convenient access to a permanent charging point.
Gag order in Catholic Church sex abuse case to protect victims, not accused: AGC
The AGC said it considers every request to lift a gag order carefully as victims' interests are paramount.
Principle of open justice applies, says Chief Justice in rejecting Bar exam cheat's bid to redact name
Internal divisions in US hardening, warns Yale's Prof Amy Chua
Whites are about to lose their majority status at the national level for the first time in US history, she says.
Apple unveils software updates including texting overhaul, more personalised screens
The new software features are part of Apple's new iOS 16 operating system for iPhones.
Durian prices up as bad weather hits harvest and labour, fertiliser costs rise
For premium varieties such as musang king and black thorn, the prices are expected to double this season.
Sporting Life: The greatest competitor in sport? Nadal, of course
There should be a scale in sport which can measure the magnitude of intensity and it could be called the Nadal Scale, says Rohit Brijnath.