Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 7.
Should Singapore offer lottery draws to boost Covid-19 vaccination rate?
Experts are divided on whether Singapore should follow other countries in incentivising people to get inoculated.
Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School student is sole unlinked case in community
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said Singapore is heading in the right direction, with the number of infections dropping further in the past week.
Pre-schoolers with potential exposure to Covid-19 to be placed on leave of absence
The more stringent measures will start from June 8.
Police investigating incident in which racist remarks were made to interracial couple
A 60-year-old man is currently assisting with police investigations.
Some Changi, Jewel retailers better prepared for closure than last year
Businesses said they have adapted by reducing the number of staff at the airport and switching to online sales.
British PM Johnson calls on G-7 to vaccinate world against Covid-19 by end of 2022
He calls for rich nations' leaders to make commitment when they meet in Britain on Friday.
Grow coral on Lego? How Singapore scientists are trying to protect the world's reefs
The demand for pretty ocean things is fuelling the poaching of marine creatures from the wild all over the world.
Around 190 HDB flats breached renovation guidelines in past 3 years' inspections
Unauthorised works include over-hacking of walls and renovating without an HDB permit.
Stay-home guide for Monday: Listen to music by S'porean female artistes, order some nonya bentos and more
A video series features National Library Board librarians recommending activities, books for kids during the school holidays.
Meghan and Harry name new baby daughter after Queen Elizabeth and Diana
The baby was born on Friday at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.