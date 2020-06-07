Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 7

41-year-old Chinese national dies from Covid-19 complications 2 weeks after discharge

The patient had recovered from the infection and was discharged on May 17.

READ MORE HERE

Protests continue around the world despite Covid-19 worry

This came as the World Health Organisation issued an updated advisory for people to wear face masks when in public places.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19: Make sure the $93b is well spent

The amount is more than what the Government has ever spent annually for all its programmes, including defence, education, healthcare and infrastructure development.

READ MORE HERE

Organ transplants, donations hit by Covid-19

While urgent transplants are allowed, doctors had to make sure the organ is taken from someone who does not have Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

New players ride the food delivery wave, bringing more choices but also patchy service

At least 10 new platforms have leapt onto the food-delivery bandwagon.

READ MORE HERE

Racially insensitive acts not condoned, but Singapore and US situations are different: Ong Ye Kung

Mr Ong was making his first public comments about a 2016 photo of a birthday celebration which depicted Raffles Institution students with their faces painted black.

READ MORE HERE

SIA must be ready for take-off when global air travel recovers, says its CEO

As passenger flights slowly resume, SIA knows it is unlikely to be among the first few carriers to benefit because recovery is expected in the domestic air travel market first.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan's former presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu removed as Kaohsiung mayor by disgruntled voters

Mr Han is the first Taiwanese official to lose his position this way.

READ MORE HERE

Who does China prefer - Trump or Biden?

Will the US-China relationship get worse than it already is now after the US presidential election?

READ MORE HERE

Dr Mahathir and Anwar: When love and hate collide

It is an open secret that both men believe they should be PM should the Muhyiddin administration fall, although publicly, neither are committing either way.

READ MORE HERE