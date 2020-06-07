Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 7

41-year-old Chinese national dies from Covid-19 complications 2 weeks after discharge
The patient had recovered from the infection and was discharged on May 17.
Protests continue around the world despite Covid-19 worry
This came as the World Health Organisation issued an updated advisory for people to wear face masks when in public places.
Covid-19: Make sure the $93b is well spent
The amount is more than what the Government has ever spent annually for all its programmes, including defence, education, healthcare and infrastructure development.
Organ transplants, donations hit by Covid-19
While urgent transplants are allowed, doctors had to make sure the organ is taken from someone who does not have Covid-19.
New players ride the food delivery wave, bringing more choices but also patchy service
At least 10 new platforms have leapt onto the food-delivery bandwagon.
Racially insensitive acts not condoned, but Singapore and US situations are different: Ong Ye Kung
Mr Ong was making his first public comments about a 2016 photo of a birthday celebration which depicted Raffles Institution students with their faces painted black.
SIA must be ready for take-off when global air travel recovers, says its CEO
As passenger flights slowly resume, SIA knows it is unlikely to be among the first few carriers to benefit because recovery is expected in the domestic air travel market first.
Taiwan's former presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu removed as Kaohsiung mayor by disgruntled voters
Mr Han is the first Taiwanese official to lose his position this way.
Who does China prefer - Trump or Biden?
Will the US-China relationship get worse than it already is now after the US presidential election?
Dr Mahathir and Anwar: When love and hate collide
It is an open secret that both men believe they should be PM should the Muhyiddin administration fall, although publicly, neither are committing either way.