Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 6, 2024

Updated
Jun 06, 2024, 07:50 AM
Published
Jun 06, 2024, 07:46 AM

S’pore, US deepen economic ties, launch AI talent grooming scheme

The programme will focus on supporting youth, women, and future leaders in tech.

S’pore continues to strengthen disease surveillance, share findings globally: Ong Ye Kung

Two years of negotiations ended without a global agreement on how to best handle the next pandemic.

Money laundering case: Bulk of $3b worth of assets seized from 17 foreigners, not from 10 arrested

The 17 other individuals are linked to around $2.1 billion in cash and assets.

2023 NZ van crash that killed three S’poreans a reminder to not drive when tired: Coroner

The van driver may have been awake for more than 12 hours, said a New Zealand investigator.

Absorbing the implications of Modi’s bitter-sweet ‘victory’

The Indian PM’s shrill pitch did not sit well with voters who have sent him a signal about the kind of country they want to live in, writes Ravi Velloor.

Man, 88, arrested for allegedly killing wife in Bukit Panjang flat

He will be charged in court on June 6.

Pre-school teacher suspended after kicking 5-year-old girl in the shin

The teacher subsequently resigned, said the Early Childhood Development Agency.

As Japan’s birth rate drops, runner freezes her eggs to sustain motherhood dream

Japan describes its demographic woes as a “quiet national emergency”.

Closing in on 50-cap milestone, S’pore’s Irfan Fandi eager to prove his worth against South Korea

The 26-year-old revealed that he was "very close" to joining L-League side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in 2021.

Singapore cinemas can do more to win audiences, say patrons

Bundled experiences, better calibration and programming, and improved phone etiquette are on their wish lists.

