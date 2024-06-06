Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 6, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore, US deepen economic ties, launch AI talent grooming scheme
S’pore continues to strengthen disease surveillance, share findings globally: Ong Ye Kung
Two years of negotiations ended without a global agreement on how to best handle the next pandemic.
Money laundering case: Bulk of $3b worth of assets seized from 17 foreigners, not from 10 arrested
2023 NZ van crash that killed three S’poreans a reminder to not drive when tired: Coroner
The van driver may have been awake for more than 12 hours, said a New Zealand investigator.
Absorbing the implications of Modi’s bitter-sweet ‘victory’
The Indian PM’s shrill pitch did not sit well with voters who have sent him a signal about the kind of country they want to live in, writes Ravi Velloor.
Man, 88, arrested for allegedly killing wife in Bukit Panjang flat
Pre-school teacher suspended after kicking 5-year-old girl in the shin
As Japan’s birth rate drops, runner freezes her eggs to sustain motherhood dream
Closing in on 50-cap milestone, S’pore’s Irfan Fandi eager to prove his worth against South Korea
The 26-year-old revealed that he was "very close" to joining L-League side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in 2021.
Singapore cinemas can do more to win audiences, say patrons
Bundled experiences, better calibration and programming, and improved phone etiquette are on their wish lists.