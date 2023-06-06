Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 6, 2023

Updated
Published
37 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Shock, sadness and anger at Kranji after news of S’pore Turf Club closure

Local racing operations at Kranji will cease in 2024 with the last meeting scheduled on Oct 5, coinciding with the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup.

READ MORE HERE

Redevelopment of turf club will support plans to turn Woodlands into regional hub: Property analysts

Housing developments on the site will enlarge the population catchment for commercial developments in the area, said one expert.

READ MORE HERE

LTA to build 20km of new cycling paths in Bukit Merah, Kallang, city areas

Additional tenders for cycling paths in other areas, including the west of Singapore, are in the works and details will be shared when ready, said LTA.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Industry body expects airlines’ net profits to hit $13.2b in 2023

The number of passengers travelling by plane in 2023 is projected to reach 95.8 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

READ MORE HERE

Former VP Mike Pence officially enters 2024 Republican presidential race

The number of candidates in the Republican race has run into the double digits.

READ MORE HERE

The risks of US and China talking past each other

The verbal sparring over talks at the Shangri-La Dialogue point to the difficulty of setting up ‘guardrails’ in the Sino-US relationship, says Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Two women arrested after cyclist jumps onto moving car’s bonnet in Katong

Footage on social media showed a grey car driving off with a female cyclist clinging onto it after the cyclist obstructed the driver’s path.

READ MORE HERE

US sues Binance and founder Zhao over 'web of deception'

Binance is alleged to have artificially inflated its trading volumes and diverted customer funds.

READ MORE HERE

Loh Kean Yew stays patient in solving badminton puzzle

He begins his Singapore Badminton Open campaign on Wednesday against Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu.

READ MORE HERE

Highlights of 10 days in Spain, from city streets to sunny seaside

A 10-day tour of north-east Spain took this writer across three regions with very different cultures and cuisines.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top