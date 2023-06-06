Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 6, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Shock, sadness and anger at Kranji after news of S’pore Turf Club closure
Local racing operations at Kranji will cease in 2024 with the last meeting scheduled on Oct 5, coinciding with the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup.
Redevelopment of turf club will support plans to turn Woodlands into regional hub: Property analysts
Housing developments on the site will enlarge the population catchment for commercial developments in the area, said one expert.
LTA to build 20km of new cycling paths in Bukit Merah, Kallang, city areas
Additional tenders for cycling paths in other areas, including the west of Singapore, are in the works and details will be shared when ready, said LTA.
Industry body expects airlines’ net profits to hit $13.2b in 2023
The number of passengers travelling by plane in 2023 is projected to reach 95.8 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.
Former VP Mike Pence officially enters 2024 Republican presidential race
The risks of US and China talking past each other
The verbal sparring over talks at the Shangri-La Dialogue point to the difficulty of setting up ‘guardrails’ in the Sino-US relationship, says Jonathan Eyal.
Two women arrested after cyclist jumps onto moving car’s bonnet in Katong
Footage on social media showed a grey car driving off with a female cyclist clinging onto it after the cyclist obstructed the driver’s path.
US sues Binance and founder Zhao over 'web of deception'
Binance is alleged to have artificially inflated its trading volumes and diverted customer funds.
Loh Kean Yew stays patient in solving badminton puzzle
He begins his Singapore Badminton Open campaign on Wednesday against Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu.
Highlights of 10 days in Spain, from city streets to sunny seaside
A 10-day tour of north-east Spain took this writer across three regions with very different cultures and cuisines.