Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 6.
How rising costs are affecting family budgets
Increased costs could persist as wages, rents rise with economy on mend, say experts.
800-seat hawker centre, indoor sports hall to open at Bukit Canberra in Sembawang
When completed, the Bukit Canberra integrated sports and community hub will also have a polyclinic.
No jump in teacher resignation during pandemic, says MOE
The past two years have been "incredibly stressful" for teachers, Madam Liew Wei Li, director-general of education at the Ministry of Education, noted.
Landslides in Singapore spiked in 2021, highest in past five years due to heavy rain
Torrential downpours caused slopes to collapse, felling trees and scarring infrastructure.
9-year-old's intestine punctured after she swallowed magnetic balls; doctor calls for ban on toy
Magnetic forces caused the 3-5mm balls to push and pull against one another, constricting her intestine and puncturing it.
Driverless car gets green light to be tested in residential areas such as Dover, Buona Vista
A single AV has passed LTA's Milestone 2 test and can now be tested in specific residential areas.
Ca-nine nine five: What would you do if your dog collapsed?
This Canine First Responder course equips participants with the know-how during a doggy emergency.
S'pore joins global effort to develop Noah's Ark for microorganisms that live in the human gut
The Microbiota Vault is setting out to preserve the diversity of tiny living things in the human body, food and in the environment.
Unsolved mysteries of South-east Asia: The Ourang Medan 'ghost ship' in the Malacca Strait
In the third of a five-part monthly series, The Straits Times dives into reports about the Ourang Medan 'ghost ship' in the Strait of Malacca and its tragic end over 70 years ago.
Tennis: Nadal wins 14th French Open and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam
He crushed Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to claim an all-time best men’s singles 22nd Grand Slam title.