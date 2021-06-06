Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 6.

Adieu to Tanglin Halt, one of Singapore's oldest estates

"When we first heard the news, we really could not bear to leave," said Madam Leong who bought a flat in 1973.

New Covid-19 cluster at Bedok barber shop; MINDSville cluster grows to 30

The cluster at Atatcutz Singapore has six people, four of whom are new cases that were announced on Saturday.

Young delivery rider who died in PMD lift fire in Woodlands was kind and helpful

Former MP remembers the 20-year-old delivering food to needy residents during Ramadan in past years.

Orders for restaurant food down during S'pore's Covid-19 heightened alert

This is hitting food businesses hard - harder than during the circuit breaker last year.

IHH Healthcare to apply for MOH's Sinovac stock, offer jab at some hospitals, clinics

The private healthcare provider operates the Mount Elizabeth, Mount Elizabeth Novena, Gleneagles and Parkway East hospitals.

4 misconceptions the young have on CPF

Some young people distrust the retirement scheme because they think it's meant to "lock up" their money.

1 person tests positive for Covid-19 during swab tests at Hougang HDB blocks

A total of 828 residents and visitors from the two blocks were tested for Covid-19.

G-7 finance ministers agree minimum global corporation tax rate of at least 15%

The measures will first need to find broader agreement at a meeting of the G-20 due to take place next month in Venice.

Are 16-year-olds in the Singapore Premier League good for local football?

Some observers are concerned about the growing number of young players in the competition.

Investing in Grab: 'It's about how CEO spoke to his mum'

Vertex CEO Chua Kee Lock says character is key, and the decision to invest in a firm rests partly on the personality of its founder.

