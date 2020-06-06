Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 6.

S'pore must ensure that it plays 'valued and inextricable role' in post-Covid-19 world: DPM Heng

Central to achieving this goal is the work of the new Emerging Stronger Task Force, which is studying the shifts and making recommendations on how Singapore should refresh its economic strategy.

Dengue: Beware the deadly virus lurking in our homes

Check often to eradicate mosquito breeding spots, as dengue is on the rise this year.

Wear masks in public, says WHO in update of Covid-19 advice

The World Health Organisation also stressed that face masks were only one of a range of tools that can reduce the risk of viral transmission.

Asia's search for a Covid-19 vaccine

In laboratories around the region, Asia's best minds have come together in a race to find a vaccine to halt the spread of Covid-19.

4-day work week among ideas to improve work-life balance here

A four-day work week and government-funded childcare leave to help parents cope with the Covid-19 situation were among the suggestions made by MPs in Parliament.

More home owners considering refinancing loans as banks cut interest rates

Banks' interest rates for floating home loans are at their lowest in recent years.

95-year-old woman and family member among 11 new community cases in Singapore

They are family members of a previous confirmed case, a 73-year-old woman whose infection was announced on May 31.

Planned increase in GST will need to be done by 2025: DPM Heng

However, $6 billion have been set aside to cushion the impact of the tax hike for Singaporeans, said Mr Heng.

People's Association chief executive director Desmond Tan steps down, to be succeeded by Lim Hock Yu

This has fuelled speculation that Mr Tan could enter politics at the upcoming general election.

Stewards of S'pore's cultural treasures

A pioneer of Peranakan theatre and the owner of one of Singapore's oldest popiah shops are among six winners of an inaugural award for promoting intangible forms of cultural heritage.

