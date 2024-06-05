Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 5, 2024

Updated
Jun 05, 2024, 07:52 AM
Published
Jun 05, 2024, 07:45 AM

Modi’s BJP on track for historic third term, but loses decade-old parliamentary majority

This is the first time the BJP under Mr Modi did not single-handedly win a simple majority of 272 seats.

Third time may not be the charm for India’s Modi amid difficult allies and rejuvenated opposition

BJP’s partners will likely demand Cabinet berths in return for their support.

Lightning damaged disconnecting switch in power control box, disrupting June 3 train service: SMRT

The train driver activated an emergency switch to stop the train at Kranji after noticing a small fire on the box.

Planners don’t know it all and need quality feedback to make cities better, say city leaders

They were speaking on the last day of the World Cities Summit on June 4.

NUS retains 8th spot in global university rankings, NTU rejoins top 20

NUS is the highest-ranked Asian university and the first from Asia to be placed among the top 10.

LTA enforcement officer dies while chasing errant motorcyclist on SLE

An 18-year-old man, believed to be the rider the officer was chasing, was arrested for various offences.

Crystal Jade’s char siew promotion draws flak with ‘demeaning’ Cantonese phrase

The campaign aims to celebrate Mother’s and Father’s Day in a light-hearted manner.

Singapore a beneficiary as Japan Inc’s overseas investments rise

Analysts said the weak yen is not expected to affect corporate merger and acquisition activities.

Doing AI right matters more than doing it fast

The benefits of AI should not blind us to its risks and dangers, writes Vikram Khanna.

Having tooth filled lands S’pore man in hospital when part of dental tool falls down his throat

The man had to undergo several scans over a few days as doctors monitored where the piece was.

