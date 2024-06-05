Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 5, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Modi’s BJP on track for historic third term, but loses decade-old parliamentary majority
This is the first time the BJP under Mr Modi did not single-handedly win a simple majority of 272 seats.
Third time may not be the charm for India’s Modi amid difficult allies and rejuvenated opposition
Lightning damaged disconnecting switch in power control box, disrupting June 3 train service: SMRT
The train driver activated an emergency switch to stop the train at Kranji after noticing a small fire on the box.
Planners don’t know it all and need quality feedback to make cities better, say city leaders
NUS retains 8th spot in global university rankings, NTU rejoins top 20
NUS is the highest-ranked Asian university and the first from Asia to be placed among the top 10.
LTA enforcement officer dies while chasing errant motorcyclist on SLE
An 18-year-old man, believed to be the rider the officer was chasing, was arrested for various offences.
Crystal Jade’s char siew promotion draws flak with ‘demeaning’ Cantonese phrase
Singapore a beneficiary as Japan Inc’s overseas investments rise
Analysts said the weak yen is not expected to affect corporate merger and acquisition activities.
Doing AI right matters more than doing it fast
The benefits of AI should not blind us to its risks and dangers, writes Vikram Khanna.
Having tooth filled lands S’pore man in hospital when part of dental tool falls down his throat
The man had to undergo several scans over a few days as doctors monitored where the piece was.