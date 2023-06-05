Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 5, 2023

Updated
Published
19 min ago

Top priority for countries in coming decade is to prevent conflict in Asia: Ng Eng Hen

He reiterated the need for the US and China to have open channels of communication.

Aukus and Quad do not seek to displace Asean: Australian DPM

Canberra's acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines will add to the collective security of the region, he said.

Poor image of logistics among the young in S'pore worsens talent crunch

HR experts said young people need to know that logistics and supply-chain management are expansive fields that go beyond shipping and basic goods handling.

Sentosa Cove condo resale price surge surpasses increases on mainland

Condo prices on the resort island have been rising since 2020, after tumbling by about 40 per cent in the previous 10 years from their peak in 2010.

ChatGPT v financial advisers: Putting AI to the test

How useful is ChatGPT when it comes to planning for your financial future? How much trust should you be placing in it? Cheow Sue-Ann finds out.

Toddler needed 24 stitches on forehead after falling on cracked tiles in Sengkang

The boy had tripped on the walkway and hit his forehead on the sharp edges of the cracked tiles.

Seven-year-old gets new lease of life after mum donates kidney to her

Primary 2 pupil Hannah Phoa's two kidneys were removed when she was less than a year old.

DPM Wong: I’ve to make more effort and keep practising to improve my Mandarin

Parents can make a difference by exposing their children to mother tongue early, he said.

Tuas plant offers public a peek at how it turns waste into energy

Other sustainability tours and workshops include visits to facilities such as the the National Environment Agency’s Project Wolbachia mosquito production facility.

Bee sanctuary set up on SUSS rooftop as rescue and beekeeping gains traction in S’pore

The default method of managing hives is to exterminate them, but some firms are looking to change that.

