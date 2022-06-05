Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 5.
She works, he doesn't: More men in S'pore staying home to look after their families
S'pore expecting more supplies of chicken from multiple sources: Desmond Tan
The country's chicken supply remains stable, despite Malaysia's export ban which began on Wednesday, said Minister of State Desmond Tan.
Fresh versus frozen chicken: Can you taste the difference?
“It is a common misconception that frozen chicken is inferior to fresh chicken," says zi char chef Hoong Boon Leong.
Malaysian teen forced to become a scammer after falling for job ad
He was one of 16 Malaysians held captive in Cambodia by scam syndicates and rescued in a transnational operation.
Lunch with Sumiko: Woh Hup's chairman and his daughter on running a century-old construction giant
Kim Yong Tiam Yoon, chairman of construction giant Woh Hup, and his daughter Michelle on what it's like to run a century-old company.
S'pore's 4G leaders will inherit more dangerous and challenging world: ESM Goh
They must have a strong mandate from the electorate so country can be successful, he said.
Record CO2 levels fuelling heatwaves as economies rebound
There is more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere now than at any time in at least 4 million years.
100 days of Ukraine war: Kyiv residents learn to live with daily air raid sirens, curfews
Russia appears to have failed in its military objectives while Ukraine is holding on in a war of attrition that is reshaping global geopolitics and economy.
Geylang lit up and noisy again as Covid-19 safety curbs ease, but its seedy side is also back
Businesses are flourishing again in Geylang, which seems to be getting back her old charm.