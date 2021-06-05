Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 5.
S'pore expert panel clears mRNA vaccines for those with allergies
Those allergic to mRNA vaccines and want to take the Sinovac jab will be able to get it for free at private clinics.
Mandatory testing to uncover hidden Covid-19 cases in S'pore the new normal: Expert
The authorities are keen to detect and ring-fence cases quickly.
Driver who took two Covid-19 patients to quarantine facility among 7 community cases
The sole unlinked case is a 19-year-old Hwa Chong Institution student.
Asean-EU aviation pact a big first step in restarting global air travel
Border openings have to be coordinated and follow protocols dictated by common sense, not caution, says Ven Sreenivasan.
Singapore F1 Grand Prix cancelled for second year in a row over Covid-19
The race was cancelled "due to ongoing safety and logistic concerns brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic".
A future with Covid-19: What would life look like?
With talk of how the coronavirus would be a permanent presence, Insight looks at what living with Covid-19 will be like.
When two kids are too few: Couples in China have mixed reactions to new three-child policy
Three couples in China share how the new policy will affect them.
Perfect storm brews as PM Muhyiddin wrestles with Malaysia's Covid-19 pandemic woes
His government's handling of the crisis has led to a prolonged backlash on social media.
Singapore's digital banks on track to set up shop next year; hiring under way
Some licence holders are in midst of hiring while firming up products and services on offer.
Craft work and DIY projects to beat the stay-home blues
With people spending more time at home, arts and crafts lessons have become popular.