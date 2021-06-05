Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 5.

S'pore expert panel clears mRNA vaccines for those with allergies

Those allergic to mRNA vaccines and want to take the Sinovac jab will be able to get it for free at private clinics.

READ MORE HERE

Mandatory testing to uncover hidden Covid-19 cases in S'pore the new normal: Expert

The authorities are keen to detect and ring-fence cases quickly.

READ MORE HERE

Driver who took two Covid-19 patients to quarantine facility among 7 community cases

The sole unlinked case is a 19-year-old Hwa Chong Institution student.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Asean-EU aviation pact a big first step in restarting global air travel

Border openings have to be coordinated and follow protocols dictated by common sense, not caution, says Ven Sreenivasan.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore F1 Grand Prix cancelled for second year in a row over Covid-19

The race was cancelled "due to ongoing safety and logistic concerns brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic".

READ MORE HERE

A future with Covid-19: What would life look like?

With talk of how the coronavirus would be a permanent presence, Insight looks at what living with Covid-19 will be like.

READ MORE HERE

When two kids are too few: Couples in China have mixed reactions to new three-child policy

Three couples in China share how the new policy will affect them.

READ MORE HERE

Perfect storm brews as PM Muhyiddin wrestles with Malaysia's Covid-19 pandemic woes

His government's handling of the crisis has led to a prolonged backlash on social media.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's digital banks on track to set up shop next year; hiring under way

Some licence holders are in midst of hiring while firming up products and services on offer.

READ MORE HERE

Craft work and DIY projects to beat the stay-home blues

With people spending more time at home, arts and crafts lessons have become popular.

READ MORE HERE