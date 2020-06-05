Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, June 5.

US and China must find a way to work together, not allow rivalry to poison cooperation, says PM Lee

PM Lee noted that the consequences of choices made by Washington and Beijing will play out, crucially, in the Asia Pacific region.

READ MORE HERE

4 new coronavirus clusters in dorms and worksite in Singapore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also said that there were no Singaporeans among the 15 new cases announced earlier on Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

Visitor arrivals to Singapore hit historic low in April

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Indonesia was the top source of visitors in April, with about 200 arrivals, followed by Thailand, with 153, and Malaysia, with 96.

READ MORE HERE

Marina Bay Sands casino under probe in S'pore and US: Report

The Singapore casino is being probed over its anti-money laundering regulations and money transfer policies.

READ MORE HERE

New dorm standards good for workers but will come with inevitable cost hike: Dorm operators

There will be a cost increase of at least 50 per cent to implement them in existing dorms.

READ MORE HERE

Digitalisation no longer an 'optional extra' but a critical necessity: Iswaran

The Government is working with mobile operators to offer a wider range of mobile data plans for seniors.

READ MORE HERE

Workers' Party MP Sylvia Lim questions NTUC's involvement in administering govt support scheme

She said that this could have implications for accountability.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian deputy minister resigns, says it is mistake to back PM Muhyiddin's government

Opposition figures now claim the PN alliance is backed by only 112 MPs, the bare minimum needed for a simple majority in Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

Doctor struck off for wrongly declaring cause of death

This is the fourth time Dr Kwan Kah Yee has been found guilty of doing this.

READ MORE HERE

#Stayhome guide for Friday: Boost your immunity with morel chicken soup, party with Mark Richmond and more

Morel mushrooms are a delicacy in Western cooking, but did you know they are regarded as a tonic in traditional Chinese medicine?

READ MORE HERE