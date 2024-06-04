Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 4, 2024

Updated
Jun 04, 2024, 07:51 AM
Published
Jun 04, 2024, 07:45 AM

More airlines reviewing safety protocols after SQ321 incident: Iata

SIA updated its safety measures shortly after the severe turbulence incident involving SQ321 on May 21.

India set for tense vote count, but election result may come as no surprise

Results are expected to become clear before dusk on June 4.

Google’s latest data centre raises its investment in Singapore to $6.7 billion

This is Google’s fourth data centre in Singapore.

Power trip after lightning strike stalls MRT services on NSL for over 2 hours on June 3

Train services resumed by 8.10pm.

Zelensky in Singapore: Why it’s gloves off on China

His presence is part of a broader diplomatic campaign at a critical juncture of the war, said Jonathan Eyal.

ST Explains: Will the Ukraine peace summit matter for the Russia-Ukraine war?

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the summit is not about Ukraine getting more weapons from other countries.

Sprinter Shanti Pereira, bowler Darren Ong win top accolades at 2024 Singapore Sports Awards

This is the first time Pereira and Ong have been named Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year.

A cheap daydream: Young Chinese buy up lottery scratch cards amid difficult job market

Sales surged to a 10-year high in the first quarter of 2024, raking in 39 billion yuan.

Man arrested for Tampines robbery while armed with a knife

The robbery occurred at a licensed moneylender outlet in Tampines Central 1.

Browse and borrow library books at new self-service kiosk at Bukit Batok’s West Mall

NLB’s new self-checkout book-dispensing kiosk allows users to browse physical copies of books before borrowing them.

