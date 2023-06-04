Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 4, 2023

‘The right time to talk is any time’: US makes fresh call for defence talks with China

Chinese officials at Asia’s top security summit said talks with the US would not be possible as long as Washington insists on sanctioning General Li.

Lines of communication especially important between adversaries: Ng Eng Hen

Both US and China want to resume dialogue and are working towards that, said Dr Ng.

Coping with high rents: Influencer leaves S'pore to rent semi-detached house in Johor for $1,610 a month

Her landlord wanted to almost double the rent on her 2,200 sq ft, four-bedroom condo in River Valley.

'Too much pain': The carnage of India's train crash

When India’s worst train accident in more than 20 years happened just outside his home, Hiranmay Rath said it felt “like the sky was falling on us or the earth was cracking open”.

Fighting over $600k of bling in a multimillion-dollar divorce

Even jewellery gifted by a spouse can end up as part of assets that have to be divided during divorce, says Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.

Father-daughter duo treasuring last performances in Singapore Police Force Band

Their time together in the band will come to an end in a few months’ time, when Station Inspector Julaimi Jamali retires.

Service and conservancy charges for 27 markets, hawker centres to increase from Jan 2024

Charges will be raised twice in 2024, with the first taking effect in January.

‘Life’s a video game and I’m taking on my next level’: Hotshot entrepreneur

Mr Jacky Choo co-published Atomic Heart, a shooter game which in two hours raked in US$2 million in sales in Asia.

askST: Can I use a surgical mask instead of an N95 when there is haze?

This year’s hot and dry season, expected to be prolonged and more intense, has arrived.

Motorcycling experts urge bikers to stop using mobile phones amid a spike in fatal crashes

The first quarter of 2023 saw 21 motorcyclists and pillion riders killed in traffic accidents, which is nine more than 2022.

