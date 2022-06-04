Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 4.
Rates of severe Covid-19 likely to remain low in S'pore even if cases rise in weeks ahead: Experts
Wellness will be key component of Singapore's tourism offerings in next 5 to 10 years: STB chief
To build Singapore's reputation in that field, domestic demand will also have to be built up.
Interactive: How ‘secure’ are your nasi padang favourites against food supply disruptions?
We look at their key ingredients to examine how diverse Singapore's food sources are.
100 days of war in Ukraine
Ukraine has put up a fierce resistance since Feb 24 after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "special military operation".
'I was travel-starved': S'porean drives 13,700km across Russia in 26 days
Not all plain sailing in China’s bid to woo Pacific island nations
Beijing’s failure to get regional pact inked signals concern over its push into region.
Electrocution of 3 family members: State Coroner finds deaths to be misadventure
SFA director-general's personal assistant jailed 6 weeks for leaking circuit breaker details
She leaked sections of draft press releases to her husband, who then sent the information to a WhatsApp group.
Alibaba replaces Lazada CEO in South-east Asia shake-up
Mr Li Chun will be replaced by the head of the company's Thailand business James Dong.
Interactive: How has the design of HDB homes in Singapore changed over the years?
HDB is considering offering open-plan flats to give buyers flexibility. Were communal areas like the kitchen larger in the past?