Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 4

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 4.

Rates of severe Covid-19 likely to remain low in S'pore even if cases rise in weeks ahead: Experts

High vaccination rates and mask-wearing indoors play a part, they say.

READ MORE HERE

Wellness will be key component of Singapore's tourism offerings in next 5 to 10 years: STB chief

To build Singapore's reputation in that field, domestic demand will also have to be built up.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: How ‘secure’ are your nasi padang favourites against food supply disruptions?

We look at their key ingredients to examine how diverse Singapore's food sources are.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

100 days of war in Ukraine

Ukraine has put up a fierce resistance since Feb 24 after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "special military operation".

READ MORE HERE

'I was travel-starved': S'porean drives 13,700km across Russia in 26 days

Engineer and businessman Hoong Kah Chuan, 65, did that in a 14-year-old Nissan GT-R.

READ MORE HERE

Not all plain sailing in China’s bid to woo Pacific island nations

Beijing’s failure to get regional pact inked signals concern over its push into region.

READ MORE HERE

Electrocution of 3 family members: State Coroner finds deaths to be misadventure

The water heater in their flat had been installed in an unsafe manner.

READ MORE HERE

SFA director-general's personal assistant jailed 6 weeks for leaking circuit breaker details

She leaked sections of draft press releases to her husband, who then sent the information to a WhatsApp group.

READ MORE HERE

Alibaba replaces Lazada CEO in South-east Asia shake-up

Mr Li Chun will be replaced by the head of the company's Thailand business James Dong.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: How has the design of HDB homes in Singapore changed over the years?

HDB is considering offering open-plan flats to give buyers flexibility. Were communal areas like the kitchen larger in the past?

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top