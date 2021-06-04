Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, June 4.

16-year-old boy wrongly given Moderna Covid-19 vaccine; MOE and MOH apologise

The Moderna jab has not been authorised for use in Singapore for those aged below 18.

READ MORE HERE

New Covid-19 cluster of 13 cases at Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8

MOH said its continuous surveillance detected likely new Covid-19 transmission in the vicinity of Hougang Avenue 8.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore, South Korea in exploratory talks on air travel bubble since March

Singapore is said to be one of the top choices for South Korea to launch a travel bubble with.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Global tourism could recover to pre-pandemic levels by 2024: Experts

Leisure travel is expected to fully recover but as much as 20% of the business travel segment may not.

READ MORE HERE

WHO rules out new 'hybrid' Covid-19 variant in Vietnam

The variant is part of the existing strain first found in India.

READ MORE HERE

First EC site in Tengah awarded for $400.32 million in new record

The site is close to three MRT stations on the future Jurong Region Line and Tengah's future car-free town centre.

READ MORE HERE

Men wanted: All need to play a part in pushing for gender equality, says Shanmugam

This is because the push for women to be on an equal footing with men is an issue for society.

READ MORE HERE

Lost your TraceTogether token yet again? You'll be charged $9 fee for a replacement

Faulty or damaged tokens, or those with dead batteries will still be replaced for free.

READ MORE HERE

Hawkers United - but where's the coordination?

Ground-up efforts to help hawkers are good - but regulatory agencies and big players have to step in to make permanent improvements, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

ST CloseUp: Becoming an influencer in 30 days

What are the hacks of these influencers, and how much of what one sees on Instagram is faked?

READ MORE HERE