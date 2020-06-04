Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 4

Approved travellers on new S'pore-China 'fast lane' need not serve quarantine but must do Covid-19 swab tests

For a start, the scheme will apply only for business and official travel, for flights between Singapore and six provinces in China.

READ MORE HERE

Experts warn of hidden reservoirs of coronavirus infections

Six out of the seven new community cases announced yesterday were asymptomatic.

READ MORE HERE

Proposed $33 billion Fortitude Budget for funding Covid-19 aid to be debated in Parliament on Thursday

Several Cabinet ministers will speak on the proposed budget.

READ MORE HERE

Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to US

The order applies to Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Hainan Airlines Holding.

READ MORE HERE

3 workplaces forced to stop operations for instructing staff to return instead of working from home

Employers will be asked to explain their actions when employees complain to the MOM.

READ MORE HERE

Drive-through Covid-19 swab test facility launched at One Farrer Hotel

Gleneagles, Mount Elizabeth and Parkway East hospitals had also been trialled for the installation of drive-throughs.

READ MORE HERE

Self-sufficient 'bubbles' and other strategies to curb future outbreaks

In the event of a disease outbreak, the regions can be isolated separately, instead of having the entire country on lockdown.

READ MORE HERE

Dentist first to be jailed for submitting false Chas claims

His actions caused two polyclinic groups - SingHealth Polyclinics and National Healthcare Group Polyclinics - to wrongfully disburse more than $18,000.

READ MORE HERE

Nature's tweets: Listen to songs of native birds as Singapore hums back to life

Find out which bird has a loud screech and is often heard more than seen.

READ MORE HERE

#Stayhome guide for Thursday: Drink at a virtual bar, make noodles that hit the spot and more

Watch a bar manager make signature cocktails and purchase them in the form of digital drink vouchers which can be redeemed at a later date.

READ MORE HERE