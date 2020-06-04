Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 4

Approved travellers on new S'pore-China 'fast lane' need not serve quarantine but must do Covid-19 swab tests
For a start, the scheme will apply only for business and official travel, for flights between Singapore and six provinces in China.
Experts warn of hidden reservoirs of coronavirus infections
Six out of the seven new community cases announced yesterday were asymptomatic.
Proposed $33 billion Fortitude Budget for funding Covid-19 aid to be debated in Parliament on Thursday
Several Cabinet ministers will speak on the proposed budget.
Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to US
The order applies to Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Hainan Airlines Holding.
3 workplaces forced to stop operations for instructing staff to return instead of working from home
Employers will be asked to explain their actions when employees complain to the MOM.
Drive-through Covid-19 swab test facility launched at One Farrer Hotel
Gleneagles, Mount Elizabeth and Parkway East hospitals had also been trialled for the installation of drive-throughs.
Self-sufficient 'bubbles' and other strategies to curb future outbreaks
In the event of a disease outbreak, the regions can be isolated separately, instead of having the entire country on lockdown.
Dentist first to be jailed for submitting false Chas claims
His actions caused two polyclinic groups - SingHealth Polyclinics and National Healthcare Group Polyclinics - to wrongfully disburse more than $18,000.
Nature's tweets: Listen to songs of native birds as Singapore hums back to life
Find out which bird has a loud screech and is often heard more than seen.
#Stayhome guide for Thursday: Drink at a virtual bar, make noodles that hit the spot and more
Watch a bar manager make signature cocktails and purchase them in the form of digital drink vouchers which can be redeemed at a later date.