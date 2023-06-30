Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 30, 2023

Updated
Published
37 min ago

Senoko Fishery Port to close by end-March 2024 as S’pore turns the page on commercial fishing trade

 

Merchants will move to Jurong Fishery Port when construction work to revamp the facility, which began earlier this year, is complete.

S’poreans above 55 took out $2.5b from CPF savings in Q1; OA balances fall

CPF members over 55 made withdrawals that work out to around $11,500 for each transaction.

WHO expected to declare artificial sweetener in Diet Coke could possibly cause cancer

Declaration on aspartame, one of the most commonly used artificial sweeteners, is expected in July.

Singapore’s manufacturing recession unlikely to break the back of inflation: Analysts

Singapore’s tight labour market has now become the main domestic driver of price increases.

ST Explains: What Singapore’s key export figures signal about its current economic outlook

Why are non-oil domestic exports an important indicator of the country’s economic growth?

Why the advice to ‘follow your passion’ can backfire on young people 

Most people don’t even know what their passion is, and such suggestions can stress them out. But there are tools to help them design an amazing life, Stanford professor Bill Burnett tells Sandra Davie.

Russia’s 'General Armageddon' quizzed over his involvement in Prigozhin’s rebellion

General Sergei Surovikin hasn’t been seen since the end of Saturday’s rebellion by Wagner mercenaries.

US Supreme Court strikes down university race-conscious admissions policies

Race-conscious student admissions programmes are currently used at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

Mr Bean turns to 5G to enhance operations, using digitalisation to manage manpower shortage

The firm has added 11 outlets since 2018 but needed only a 5 per cent increase in manpower, thanks to digitalisation.

National Geographic lays off its last staff writers: Report

Physical copies of the magazine will no longer be available at US news stands from 2024.

