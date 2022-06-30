Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, June 30.
Fixed, floating or hybrid: Which home loan package works for you as interest rates rise
Experts note that home owners could encounter issues switching to a fixed-rate package, with some banks axing such offerings in recent months.
Tackling S'pore's new Covid-19 wave: 10 ways to keep you and your loved ones safe
More Covid-19 infections are being reported and the number is expected to continue to increase as Singapore rides yet another coronavirus wave.
Omicron sub-variants driving up cases in parts of the world: Who's affected and why
ST looks at how the newer and more transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants are affecting some countries.
S'pore's death penalty for drug trafficking saves lives, Shanmugam tells BBC
Evidence shows capital punishment is a serious deterrent for would-be traffickers, he said.
askST Jobs: I've been working from home and feeling invisible. How can I get my boss to notice me?
There are ways to make your presence felt online when you are not physically in office.
More Singapore IPOs expected this year despite slower growth prospects
There has been a higher number of new listings in first half of 2022 compared with the whole of last year.
Beyond active participation, Forward Singapore should reach consensus on difficult issues: Observers
DPM Lawrence Wong's stewardship of this exercise is a test for him, said political observers.
Jokowi offers to deliver message from Ukraine's Zelensky to Putin
Mr Widodo said his trip to Kyiv and the meeting with Mr Zelensky was solely to carry a mission of peace.
South-east Asia's largest suspended LED sky screen to be built in S'pore
R&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison in sex case
The evidence reflected Kelly’s “indifference to human suffering” and “sheer brutality” towards his victims, the judge said.