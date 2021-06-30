Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, June 30.
3 new Covid-19 cases linked to Changi General Hospital cluster
The number of new cases in the community has fallen from 104 cases two weeks ago to 76 in the past week.
MOH to stop giving details of Covid-19 community cases
It will instead detail the progress in the nationwide vaccination scheme, in addition to daily case numbers.
Six medical centres for migrant workers in new healthcare system to come
The new system will be rolled out to provide primary healthcare to the workers and reduce the risk of disease outbreaks.
Countries that open too quickly before high vaccine coverage will see Covid-19 spikes: Lawrence Wong
More people may be hospitalised or even die of the virus, he noted, adding that Singapore is trying to avoid such a situation.
Malls in Singapore roll out SafeEntry Gateway boxes for checking out
The boxes for checking out feature a blue sticker to differentiate them from those for checking in.
Underpaid and overworked, Malaysia's contract doctors revolt amid Covid-19 surge
Some are said to be planning to stage a walkout on July 26 if their grouses are not addressed by then.
Police refute allegations of man who claims he was assaulted by officers
The man alleged he was assaulted by police officers during his detention for drink driving on Feb 14 last year.
Primary 1 registration: Phase 1 kicks off on June 30
It will be done entirely online for the second year in a row amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Inflated condo loans: UOB loses lawsuit against developer Lippo Marina Collection
But the bank succeeded in its allegations of misrepresentations against two defendants.
Football: England sweep history and Germany aside to move into Euro last eight
It's England's first knockout victory over their old rivals since the 1966 World Cup final.