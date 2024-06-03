Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 3, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Shangri-La Dialogue’s success comes from not skirting issues: Ng Eng Hen
Singapore and Ukraine sign air deal during President Zelensky’s visit
The leaders say sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of countries must be respected.
Women representation on boards reaches record high
Convicts in $3b money laundering case deported on earliest possible flights: ICA
They were taken straight to airport, not permitted to collect belongings from their residences, said ICA.
Researchers build ‘digital twin’ of Singapore to assess urban heat, find ways to cool city
The team behind the virtual tool, now at prototype stage, is seeking corporates and agencies to test the system.
From dri-fit tees to cool paint, S’pore schools beat the heat with unique cooling solutions
The classrooms in most primary and secondary schools here are not equipped with air-conditioners.
2024 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon to feature Ekiden again
The Ekiden race is a relay that will see teams of five runners taking turns to complete the marathon route.
Rental for over 190 gardening plots to open for application from June 3: NParks
Online applications for the plots will begin at 10am on June 3 and close at 11.59pm on June 16.
Brewing beer from bread: Beijing’s youth take charge to inspire change, help climate efforts
Who is Singaporean businessman David Yong from Netflix show Super Rich In Korea?
The Evergreen Group Holdings chief executive proclaimed he is “Singapore’s top 1 per cent super rich”.