Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 3, 2023

At least 207 dead, 900 injured in massive train crash in Odisha, India

Rescue operations were underway and “all possible assistance” is being given to those affected, said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

READ MORE HERE

Dialogue a guardrail to avert disaster amid US-China rivalry: Albanese

Consequences of communication breakdown would be devastating to the world, said the Australian Prime Minister.

READ MORE HERE

Multilateralism, dialogue necessary for stability in the region: S’pore and Australia leaders

Asean’s take on regional, security cooperation is to have an “open and inclusive framework”, said DPM Wong.

READ MORE HERE

No formal talks between US, China defence chiefs at Shangri-La Dialogue Day 1, but a friendly handshake

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin shook hands and exchanged brief greetings.

READ MORE HERE

He is one of just 350 US students in China, in a sign of how US-China tensions have frayed ties

The loss in human connections from such a decoupled relationship is clear.

READ MORE HERE

How scammers in 3 cases were brought to justice in S'pore

In one renovation scam case, 89 victims and subcontractors were cheated of almost $1.8 million in 2016.

READ MORE HERE

Cristiano Ronaldo takes centre stage at Singapore Botanic Gardens

He made a 15-minute appearance for the NParks-Peter Lim Scholarship on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

Battle of the Asian tigers? Hong Kong and Singapore shouldn’t buy into the myth

Thought of as rival financial centres, HK and Singapore actually pursue vastly different strategies.

READ MORE HERE

Man stabs 2 women to death in Hong Kong mall, plunging his knife 25 times into one of them

It remains unclear whether the attacker knew the two women.

READ MORE HERE

Trying out EVs with car-sharing services

This can be a relatively easy way to experience driving an EV without buying one.

READ MORE HERE

