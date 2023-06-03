Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 3, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
At least 207 dead, 900 injured in massive train crash in Odisha, India
Rescue operations were underway and “all possible assistance” is being given to those affected, said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dialogue a guardrail to avert disaster amid US-China rivalry: Albanese
Consequences of communication breakdown would be devastating to the world, said the Australian Prime Minister.
Multilateralism, dialogue necessary for stability in the region: S’pore and Australia leaders
Asean’s take on regional, security cooperation is to have an “open and inclusive framework”, said DPM Wong.
No formal talks between US, China defence chiefs at Shangri-La Dialogue Day 1, but a friendly handshake
Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin shook hands and exchanged brief greetings.
He is one of just 350 US students in China, in a sign of how US-China tensions have frayed ties
How scammers in 3 cases were brought to justice in S'pore
In one renovation scam case, 89 victims and subcontractors were cheated of almost $1.8 million in 2016.
Cristiano Ronaldo takes centre stage at Singapore Botanic Gardens
Battle of the Asian tigers? Hong Kong and Singapore shouldn’t buy into the myth
Thought of as rival financial centres, HK and Singapore actually pursue vastly different strategies.