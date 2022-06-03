Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, June 3.

Less demand for Bukit Merah, Queenstown BTO projects; most first-timers to get chance to book flats

Competition for the prime location scheme flats less intense compared with previous launches. 

Chicken-based dishes get pricier as Malaysia's export ban takes a toll

Boon Tong Kee has increased the price of its Signature Boiled (Poached) Chicken dish by 15% to $36.

$72.27 packet contains two organic chickens, says FairPrice

The photo began circulating just a day before Malaysia's chicken ban kicked in on Wednesday.

MOH to boost palliative care at home, better support caregivers

Most people hope to die in familiar surroundings, but 61% still spend their final days in a hospital bed.

Oklahoma gunman who killed four targeted surgeon who treated him, police say

He blamed the doctor for the pain he experienced after surgery.

Tembusu College to miss 'rockstar' rector Tommy Koh

Prof Koh's attention to students made him not just a well-loved figure but "a rockstar" and a hero to undergraduates.

Chinese national buys 20 units at CanningHill Piers for around $85m

The deal was brokered by ERA Realty Network, which declined to comment on the deal.

Posting photos of your boarding pass could allow strangers to cancel your holiday

TikTok video has made waves online for revealing how easy it is to obtain personal details from social photo of boarding pass.

Let's talk about inequality in mobility options

Car owners enjoy hidden privileges most of us do not even think about, such as free parking on public roads outside landed properties.

Johnny Depp's career is in a slump - and it's not because of Amber Heard

His glory days are over and he needs to reinvent himself as an actor.

