Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, June 3.
Less demand for Bukit Merah, Queenstown BTO projects; most first-timers to get chance to book flats
Competition for the prime location scheme flats less intense compared with previous launches.
Chicken-based dishes get pricier as Malaysia's export ban takes a toll
Boon Tong Kee has increased the price of its Signature Boiled (Poached) Chicken dish by 15% to $36.
$72.27 packet contains two organic chickens, says FairPrice
The photo began circulating just a day before Malaysia's chicken ban kicked in on Wednesday.
MOH to boost palliative care at home, better support caregivers
Most people hope to die in familiar surroundings, but 61% still spend their final days in a hospital bed.
Oklahoma gunman who killed four targeted surgeon who treated him, police say
Tembusu College to miss 'rockstar' rector Tommy Koh
Prof Koh's attention to students made him not just a well-loved figure but "a rockstar" and a hero to undergraduates.
Chinese national buys 20 units at CanningHill Piers for around $85m
Posting photos of your boarding pass could allow strangers to cancel your holiday
TikTok video has made waves online for revealing how easy it is to obtain personal details from social photo of boarding pass.
Let's talk about inequality in mobility options
Car owners enjoy hidden privileges most of us do not even think about, such as free parking on public roads outside landed properties.