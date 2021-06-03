Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, June 3.
26 new Covid-19 cases surface at MINDSville @ Napiri home in Hougang
All admissions to and discharges from the home have been halted.
Nursing home staff among new Covid-19 cases; infection among those who went to Sengkang West Ave
A woman who works at Singapore Pools at a FairPrice outlet in Clementi is among the five unlinked cases.
4 test positive for Covid-19 in Yishun and Hougang HDB blocks
More than 1,000 residents and visitors have been tested.
6 Hua Zai workers who tested positive for Covid-19 were living together, working in 2 places
Experts say cross-infections likely to occur when masks come off in shared accommodation and rest areas.
More than 600 fines issued for Covid-19 safety breaches in first quarter
Over half of them issued to those without masks; common offences include busting group sizes.
'Kena arrow': Lawrence Wong, Ong Ye Kung comment on Covid-19 press conference memes
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mr Wong said he had seen one of them and had a good laugh.
Foreign-born mums’ kids show more behavioural issues: Study
Don points to financial and other stresses that affect parenting in cross-national families here.
Asia's startling turns on population thinking
China's three-child policy may or may not work but it underscores the shift in how nations view their population, says Ravi Velloor.
Religious leaders cannot be ambivalent on jokes harming women: S'pore Mufti
This comes after an online poll surfaced last week sexualising female religious leaders.
The rise and rise of teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo
Her singles are topping the charts and her debut album, Sour, is getting rave reviews.