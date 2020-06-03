Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 3

Hyflux and its directors, including Olivia Lum, under criminal investigation for corporate governance breaches

The investigation follows a review of Hyflux-related disclosures and compliance with accounting and auditing standards which was announced in April last year.

READ MORE HERE

Trump pushes military response as US girds for more protests

The head of the US National Guard said on Tuesday that 18,000 Guard members were assisting local law enforcement in 29 states.

READ MORE HERE

Streets and schools come alive again as Singapore reopens

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Around 75 per cent of the economy is expected to resume operations in phase one.

READ MORE HERE

Emotional reunion for some families after close to 60 days of separation

With the lifting of some circuit breaker measures, many people turned up at their parents' and grandparents' doors yesterday.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Do I still need to wear a mask in the office? What if my mask becomes discoloured?

Will a discoloured reusable mask lose its effectiveness?

READ MORE HERE

Pupils begin adapting to new normal of safe distancing

Changes include wearing facial masks throughout the day, not talking to friends without their masks on and walking in single file at least 1m apart.

READ MORE HERE

Japan faces another wave of infections in Tokyo and Fukuoka

The city of Kitakyushu in Fukuoka saw 119 cases in the past 11 days, while Tokyo reported 34 new cases.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia hands 5G spectrum to little-known firm controlled by politically linked tycoon

The May 15 decision went unannounced to the public and appears to be the first major reversal of infrastructure policy by the three-month-old Perikatan Nasional government.

READ MORE HERE

Youth pleads guilty to abusing maid and telling her she 'had no right to be in Singapore'

Ng Jia Sheng spat on the 41-year-old Filipino and threw a metal mug at her face.

READ MORE HERE

#Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Make winter melon tea, watch Lord of the Rings reunion and more

Never mind if you cannot visit Taiwan yet to get its popular brown sugar winter melon tea.

READ MORE HERE