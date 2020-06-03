Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 3

Hyflux and its directors, including Olivia Lum, under criminal investigation for corporate governance breaches
The investigation follows a review of Hyflux-related disclosures and compliance with accounting and auditing standards which was announced in April last year.
Trump pushes military response as US girds for more protests
The head of the US National Guard said on Tuesday that 18,000 Guard members were assisting local law enforcement in 29 states.
Streets and schools come alive again as Singapore reopens
Around 75 per cent of the economy is expected to resume operations in phase one.
Emotional reunion for some families after close to 60 days of separation
With the lifting of some circuit breaker measures, many people turned up at their parents' and grandparents' doors yesterday.
askST: Do I still need to wear a mask in the office? What if my mask becomes discoloured?
Will a discoloured reusable mask lose its effectiveness?
Pupils begin adapting to new normal of safe distancing
Changes include wearing facial masks throughout the day, not talking to friends without their masks on and walking in single file at least 1m apart.
Japan faces another wave of infections in Tokyo and Fukuoka
The city of Kitakyushu in Fukuoka saw 119 cases in the past 11 days, while Tokyo reported 34 new cases.
Malaysia hands 5G spectrum to little-known firm controlled by politically linked tycoon
The May 15 decision went unannounced to the public and appears to be the first major reversal of infrastructure policy by the three-month-old Perikatan Nasional government.
Youth pleads guilty to abusing maid and telling her she 'had no right to be in Singapore'
Ng Jia Sheng spat on the 41-year-old Filipino and threw a metal mug at her face.
#Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Make winter melon tea, watch Lord of the Rings reunion and more
Never mind if you cannot visit Taiwan yet to get its popular brown sugar winter melon tea.