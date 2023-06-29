Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 29, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

 

Ministers’ monthly rents of $26,500 and $19,000 for Ridout Road bungalows comparable to neighbours’

Rents paid by tenants in the other 14 black-and-white state bungalows in the estate were disclosed in a report.

READ MORE HERE

How Shanmugam and Vivian came to live in Ridout Rd bungalows

A CPIB report was issued following a probe into the rentals of the state properties.

READ MORE HERE

US Fed chair Jerome Powell leaves door open to two straight rate hikes ahead

The Fed recently paused its aggressive cycle of rate increases after 10 consecutive hikes.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Presumed human remains recovered in pieces of shattered Titan sub wreckage in Canada

Canadian and US authorities have announced investigations into the vessel's underwater implosion.

READ MORE HERE

Lexus cars to be used as taxis in Singapore

It's a first for the Toyota-owned nameplate here and 2nd luxury brand used as cabs after Mercedes.

READ MORE HERE

Up to 40% hike in meal plan prices for NUS students staying on campus

Students in halls, residential colleges and the NUS College are required to subscribe to meal plans and cannot opt out.

READ MORE HERE

5 Singaporeans rescued near Manila in raid involving nearly 3,000 human trafficking victims

They are believed to have been lured to the Philippines with the promise of work at an offshore gaming operator.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesians happy with longer Hari Raya Haji holiday, but some businesses call it populist

Companies cited reduced productivity and additional overtime costs.

READ MORE HERE

WeChat extends cashless mobile payment to tourists in China

Visitors to China will soon be able to pay for just about anything using the WeChat superapp.

READ MORE HERE

Concerts fuel inflation? Don’t panic, calm down

Coldplay and Taylor Swift can be good for businesses, but where consumer prices are concerned, it’s more complex.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox! 

If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at st-newsletters@sph.com.sg

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top