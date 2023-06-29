Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 29, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Ministers’ monthly rents of $26,500 and $19,000 for Ridout Road bungalows comparable to neighbours’
Rents paid by tenants in the other 14 black-and-white state bungalows in the estate were disclosed in a report.
How Shanmugam and Vivian came to live in Ridout Rd bungalows
US Fed chair Jerome Powell leaves door open to two straight rate hikes ahead
The Fed recently paused its aggressive cycle of rate increases after 10 consecutive hikes.
Presumed human remains recovered in pieces of shattered Titan sub wreckage in Canada
Canadian and US authorities have announced investigations into the vessel's underwater implosion.
Lexus cars to be used as taxis in Singapore
It's a first for the Toyota-owned nameplate here and 2nd luxury brand used as cabs after Mercedes.
Up to 40% hike in meal plan prices for NUS students staying on campus
Students in halls, residential colleges and the NUS College are required to subscribe to meal plans and cannot opt out.
5 Singaporeans rescued near Manila in raid involving nearly 3,000 human trafficking victims
They are believed to have been lured to the Philippines with the promise of work at an offshore gaming operator.
Indonesians happy with longer Hari Raya Haji holiday, but some businesses call it populist
WeChat extends cashless mobile payment to tourists in China
Visitors to China will soon be able to pay for just about anything using the WeChat superapp.
Concerts fuel inflation? Don’t panic, calm down
Coldplay and Taylor Swift can be good for businesses, but where consumer prices are concerned, it’s more complex.
