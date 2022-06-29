Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, June 29.
DBS raises rates on all its home loans, scraps 5-year fixed-rate HDB package
The move comes after UOB and OCBC raised the rates on their home loan packages last week.
11,504 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore
This marks the highest daily number of infections in more than three months, since March 22.
Covid-19 wave has arrived earlier than expected, possibly due to holiday travels: Ong Ye Kung
However, Mr Ong said he did not think this wave would be worse than the one in February this year.
Death of child infected with Covid-19 and two other viruses a rare case, say doctors
Most children with Covid-19 will do well, but a few may have worsening of their underlying asthma or develop wheeze.
Changes to P1 registration: Are you likely to face balloting at the school of your choice?
We look at data from the last 16 years to guide you in picking the right school for your child.
First phase of P1 registration opens for children with siblings already enrolled in school
All children registered under this phase are guaranteed places, and the phase will end at 4.30pm on Thursday.
Forward Singapore: Fairness and inclusion vital to the national conversation
Forward Singapore will inevitably be compared with its predecessors, says opinion editor Grace Ho.
Russia demands Ukraine surrender, as Nato readies for Finland, Sweden membership
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abandons his opposition to the Nordic countries joining Nato.
Kids cheating on eye tests, getting teeth treated in buses: School health staff have seen it all
The Health Promotion Board has provided preventative healthcare and dental care in schools for decades. Here's a look back at 101 years of school health screenings.