Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 29

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, June 29.

DBS raises rates on all its home loans, scraps 5-year fixed-rate HDB package

The move comes after UOB and OCBC raised the rates on their home loan packages last week.

READ MORE HERE

11,504 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

This marks the highest daily number of infections in more than three months, since March 22.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 wave has arrived earlier than expected, possibly due to holiday travels: Ong Ye Kung

However, Mr Ong said he did not think this wave would be worse than the one in February this year. 

READ MORE HERE

Death of child infected with Covid-19 and two other viruses a rare case, say doctors

Most children with Covid-19 will do well, but a few may have worsening of their underlying asthma or develop wheeze. 

READ MORE HERE

Changes to P1 registration: Are you likely to face balloting at the school of your choice?

We look at data from the last 16 years to guide you in picking the right school for your child.

READ MORE HERE

First phase of P1 registration opens for children with siblings already enrolled in school

All children registered under this phase are guaranteed places, and the phase will end at 4.30pm on Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

Forward Singapore: Fairness and inclusion vital to the national conversation

Forward Singapore will inevitably be compared with its predecessors, says opinion editor Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

Russia demands Ukraine surrender, as Nato readies for Finland, Sweden membership

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abandons his opposition to the Nordic countries joining Nato.

READ MORE HERE

Kids cheating on eye tests, getting teeth treated in buses: School health staff have seen it all

The Health Promotion Board has provided preventative healthcare and dental care in schools for decades. Here's a look back at 101 years of school health screenings.

READ MORE HERE

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for aiding Jeffrey Epstein in sex trafficking

A judge called it a “horrific scheme” that inflicted “incalculable” harm on victims.

READ MORE HERE

