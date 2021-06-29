Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, June 29.
Schools in S'pore reopen with Covid-19 measures in place for students returning to class
These include mask wearing, fixed seats in class and staggered recess times.
PUB engineer, TV installer among 4 Covid-19 community cases, lowest since June 11
An Indonesian man who entered Singapore waters illegally was among the imported cases.
Bali, Jakarta bombings suspect Hambali to be tried on Aug 30 by US military
Hambali, who was captured in 2003, remains wanted in Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines in connection with terrorist plots.
More men wanted as pre-school teachers in S'pore even as numbers rise
They can bring different strengths and perspectives, and help fill sector's growing need for educators, said ECDA.
Deterrence sentencing should continue to be the norm for those who commit racist attacks: Observers
Such sentences frequently involve a jail term and are handed out to deter the offender - and others - from committing similar acts.
Ngee Ann Poly planning whistle-blowing service for complaints against employees
The move to set up an independent service follows its decision to sack a lecturer for misconduct.
PM Muhyiddin risks face-off with Malaysia's royals by delaying Parliament
Outcome of emergency meeting on Tuesday between the King and the Speakers of the Lower and Upper Houses could heighten tension.
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines likely to produce long-lasting immunity: Study
The findings add to growing evidence that most people immunised with the mRNA vaccines may not need boosters.
Serial cruisers: They spend up to 6 weeks at sea and have clocked 30 sailings this year
With travel off the table for now, more are turning to frequent cruising to scratch the vacation itch.
Football: Switzerland beat world champions France on penalties to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals
Kylian Mbappe had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Yann Sommer.