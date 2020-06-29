Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 29

Clear mandate very important to tackle challenges ahead, says Heng Swee Keat

DPM Heng cautioned voters against taking risks with their vote in the July 10 general election.

WP launches manifesto and election slogan 'Make Your Vote Count'

The slogan was chosen because the party wanted to call into focus the need for checks and balances in Parliament.

The fight for votes hots up as GE2020 goes virtual and social

The July 10 election could well be Singapore's first truly Internet election, with the Covid-19 pandemic accelerating the shift to digital among both voters and candidates.

Singapore GE2020: Follow ST live coverage on Nomination Day

To help readers stay on top of developments, all news reports and analyses on GE2020 are freely available to all.

Home-based learning set to be regular part of schooling post Covid-19, says Education Minister Ong Ye Kung

Although it cannot be a substitute for school, HBL encourages more independent and self-directed learning.

Global Covid-19 deaths reach 500,000 as pandemic gains momentum

The latest milestone may serve only as a relative marker, as the true number is likely to be higher.

Oldest S'pore Covid-19 survivor sees son at last

For Madam Yap Lay Hong, 102, the reunion with her 73-year-old son was made possible after Singapore entered phase two of its reopening on June 19.

Beijing residents worry over takeaway orders after deliveryman diagnosed with Covid-19

Many wondered if one could be infected by such packages, with discussion on social media platforms going into overdrive.

'I thought I was going to die at the hands of my boyfriend'

Ms Rachel Lim En Hui, 28, is still haunted by memories of a night three years ago - when her doctor boyfriend bashed parts of her face in after she refused to have sex with him.

#Stayhome guide for Monday: Look back on Asian Youth Games, make Japanese-style shumai and more

Today marks the opening ceremony of the inaugural Asian Youth Games in 2009.

