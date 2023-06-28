Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 28, 2023

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Sport participation in S’pore hits all-time high; walking, jogging and calisthenics top 3 activities

The latest National Sports Participation Survey found that 74 per cent of some 4,500 respondents aged 13 and above took part in sports activities at least once a week.

NDP 2023: Film-maker Royston Tan wants to correct ‘small regret’ in 2nd outing as creative director

This year's show will feature 2,400 performers and special 'live' elements, firmly putting the pandemic in rearview.

NUS enters top 10 in global university ranking for the first time

It is the highest-ranked Asian university and the first from Asia to be placed among the top 10 in the table.

Refresh pods and cold drinks: How Changi Airport helps workers beat the heat

Some 30,000 airside workers are expected to benefit from CAG’s new measures.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin heads into Belarus exile

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko is seeking credit for stepping in to mediate Wagner’s U-turn on the road to Moscow.

Prigozhin and the long and infamous history of failed Russian rebellions

Putin may emerge weakened, strengthened or vindictive, and rarely do rebels end well in Russia’s history, says the writer.

Safeguarding Asia’s prosperity set to be complex: WEF panellists

Geopolitical tensions aside, China’s economy, climate change and technology could disrupt Asia's growth potential, they said.

Two plots for private homes snag billion-dollar top bids from developers

Marina Gardens Lane attracted a bid of $1.034 billion and Tampines Avenue 11 fetched $1.206 billion.

The shocking economic toll of mental illness

The estimated $16 billion a year for Singapore is staggering but does not cover the full spectrum of invisible costs, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Seroja restaurant scores big at Michelin awards ceremony

The eight-month-old fine-dining restaurant scored a hat-trick of wins.

