Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 28, 2023

Sport participation in S’pore hits all-time high; walking, jogging and calisthenics top 3 activities
The latest National Sports Participation Survey found that 74 per cent of some 4,500 respondents aged 13 and above took part in sports activities at least once a week.
NDP 2023: Film-maker Royston Tan wants to correct ‘small regret’ in 2nd outing as creative director
This year's show will feature 2,400 performers and special 'live' elements, firmly putting the pandemic in rearview.
NUS enters top 10 in global university ranking for the first time
It is the highest-ranked Asian university and the first from Asia to be placed among the top 10 in the table.
Refresh pods and cold drinks: How Changi Airport helps workers beat the heat
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin heads into Belarus exile
Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko is seeking credit for stepping in to mediate Wagner’s U-turn on the road to Moscow.
Prigozhin and the long and infamous history of failed Russian rebellions
Putin may emerge weakened, strengthened or vindictive, and rarely do rebels end well in Russia’s history, says the writer.
Safeguarding Asia’s prosperity set to be complex: WEF panellists
Geopolitical tensions aside, China’s economy, climate change and technology could disrupt Asia's growth potential, they said.
Two plots for private homes snag billion-dollar top bids from developers
Marina Gardens Lane attracted a bid of $1.034 billion and Tampines Avenue 11 fetched $1.206 billion.
The shocking economic toll of mental illness
The estimated $16 billion a year for Singapore is staggering but does not cover the full spectrum of invisible costs, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.