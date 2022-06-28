Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 28

Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, June 28.

Baby dies after contracting Covid-19; first death from coronavirus in patient under 12

The child died from inflammation of the brain due to Covid-19 and two other viruses.

Marsiling HDB flats' acquisition: Little to no top-ups for new replacement flats

It was announced last month that Blocks 210 to 218 in Marsiling Crescent and Marsiling Lane will make way for an expansion of Woodlands Checkpoint.

$1.5b support package offers relief for needy but worries linger

Experts say the aid will help low-income earners tide current uncertainties but further adjustments needed to help them remain financially stable in the long term.

More people rescuing, accepting food destined for dustbins to reduce waste amid rising inflation

The amount of food rescued for consumption has increased along with the recent inflation spike and higher awareness of the impact of food waste.

The Great Reshuffle: Are S'pore employers' attitudes towards job hoppers changing?

Covid-19 has made long-stalled career moves suddenly feel "urgent", and more workers are flitting among jobs.

PM Lee explains Singapore's approach to dealing with criticism

PM Lee was responding to a question from a Rwanda Broadcasting Agency journalist, who noted that Singapore and Rwanda have faced criticism as they developed.

Death of missing teen: Twists and turns in Felicia Teo case

A man who was charged with the murder of a 19-year-old woman who went missing on June 30, 2007, was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the murder charge.

Nato's high-stakes summit

Under the shadow of Putin’s war, expansion of Nato membership, deployment of troops and engagement with Asian partners are up for discussion in Madrid, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

What's Community Development Council in Malay?

Or Central Provident Fund in Chinese? Uniquely Singaporean terms can now be easily translated from English to Chinese, Malay and Tamil and vice versa with the help of a new portal.

Delivery parcel phishing scams are back; 454 people fleeced of at least $675,000 since January

Victims would receive e-mails or text messages with a link, which will lead them to fraudulent websites.

