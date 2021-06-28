Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 28
Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 28.
More S'poreans tap schemes to upskill, switch careers amid Covid-19 pandemic
Nearly 6,300 mid-career PMETs joined such programmes last year - a 41% jump from 2019.
CGH Covid-19 cluster grows to 10 cases, including porter at NUH
Five of the 12 Covid-19 community cases reported on Sunday have been linked to the cluster at Changi General Hospital.
Residents of 103 Henderson Crescent, and 55, 56 and 57 Lengkok Bahru to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing
MOH will also test the owners and staff of the shops in the Lengkok Bahru blocks.
New strains could raise risk of larger dengue outbreak: Experts
Usually imported, the less common serotypes accounted for over half the cases sampled here since February.
Malaysia's Covid-19 lockdown to be extended beyond June 28: PM Muhyiddin
The lockdown will not be eased until daily cases fall below 4,000.
Fully vaccinated people protected from Covid-19 but can pass disease to others
Serology tests help health officials identify those who get Covid-19 even after being fully vaccinated against it.
MOH responds to call to delay Covid-19 jabs for schoolboys, says benefits outweigh risk
Some doctors called for the delay after a 13-year-old boy in the US died days after he received his second jab.
Singapore and UK launch negotiations for digital economy agreement
This includes rules for cross-border data flows and ensuring high standards in data protection.
Primary 1 registration guide: What parents need to know for online exercise
The Straits Times has put together a guide to help parents start their children's primary school journey.
Jogging at 2am? Why late-night exercisers are working out even later
Some say they do it at night to avoid the daytime heat and the crowd.