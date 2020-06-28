Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 28

10 constituencies to watch on July 10

As the July 10 general election nears, Insight takes a closer look at four GRCs and six SMCs to watch at the hustings.

PM Lee unveils PAP's manifesto, focus is on working together to overcome Covid-19 crisis

GE2020 is not a normal one, with Singapore in the middle of the most severe crisis the world has faced for decades, said PM Lee.

Singapore GE 2020: PAP new face Ivan Lim withdraws from election following allegations about his past behaviour

The controversy surrounding Mr Lim, one of 27 new PAP candidates introduced last week, comes days before Nomination Day on Tuesday.

Balance in Parliament still important as Singapore fights Covid-19, says WP chief Pritam Singh

Speaking at the party's candidate introduction press conference, Mr Singh noted that the ruling PAP will have a strong mandate even if the WP wins all the 21 seats it is contesting.

Political parties hit the ground on last weekend before Nomination Day

The hustle and bustle at hawker centres and markets went up a notch as politicians fanned out across the island to meet residents.

Three new Singaporean Covid-19 cases from family cluster, including 5-year-old boy

The boy belongs to a family cluster of two other Singaporean patients - a 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman.

Organiser of badminton group session under flak after Covid-19 case calls for guidelines to be clearer

The group has been criticised by SportSG, which runs all ActiveSG sports facilities, for flouting its safe management measures at the hall.

What brought down Singapore oil trading giant Hin Leong? Tracing the rise and fall of oil tycoon O.K. Lim

Oil tycoon Lim Oon Kuin founded Hin Leong Trading in 1963 at age 20, with a single truck delivering diesel to fishermen and small rural power producers.

Fashion's newest accessory: ST puts stylish fabric face masks to the test

The Sunday Times ranks five labels by comfort, breathability, durability and style.

Pricey durians in demand

The Covid-19 pandemic may have dampened the appetite among some Singaporeans for durians, but those buying are going for the branded, more expensive varieties.

