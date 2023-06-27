Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 27, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Russian President Putin says he let Wagner mutiny continue to avoid bloodshed
“From the very beginning of the events, steps were taken on my direct instruction to avoid serious bloodshed,” Mr Putin said.
‘We did not intend to overthrow government’: Wagner chief
The Wagner mutiny may be over but Putin’s troubles are just beginning
The aftershocks of the short-lived Wagner mutiny will continue to reverberate at home and abroad, writes global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
Relook how to integrate new migrants to preserve multiracialism, cohesion in S’pore: President Halimah
Be aware of subtler threats to multiracialism that may chip away at cohesion, she said in a speech at the Institute of Policy Studies’ 35th anniversary gala dinner.
True Crimes of Asia: Myanmar domestic worker’s death sparks reform in worker protection but gaps still exist
Non-governmental organisations in Singapore say more must be done to end domestic worker abuse.
More decarbonising initiatives for S’pore’s built environment sector in move towards net-zero by 2050
The initiatives include a carbon calculator to measure the invisible emissions behind the construction of buildings.
Last historical cargo boats in Singapore River to be removed from Clarke Quay
The boats were built in 1968 and 1972 respectively, and have been used from 1993 as bars and then restaurants.
Fatal e-bike accident in Yishun: Man who died was drug addict turned anti-drug ambassador
The 59-year-old last spoke to ST in 2022 about how he turned his life around through his religion.
‘Dogs are filthy’: Woman upset that Toa Payoh hawker served customer who had a guide dog
The woman would not listen despite the stall owner explaining to her that guide dogs are allowed in coffee shops.
‘Flower bomb’ draws admirers to Pasir Ris pavilion
Florist Wedding Ang hopes to spur people to appreciate unassuming common spaces with her pop-up installations.