Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 27.
Most parents open to letting their kids under 5 get Covid-19 vaccination
Rules eased for migrant workers though business yet to pick up at popular places
Workers in dormitories can apply for passes to visit Little India, Jurong East, Chinatown, and Geylang Serai on Sundays and public holidays.
How to get over the back-to-school blues
Returning to the days of school timetables and 6am wake-ups after the school holidays can be tough at first.
Video streaming, strong competition from nearby malls play a part in The Cathay's lower footfall
The Cathay Cineplex, which occupies levels 5 and 6 of the building, screened its last movie on Sunday.
Nine taken to hospital after crash involving taxi and two cars on PIE
Those injured in the accident were the taxi driver and her two passengers, as well as a car driver and his five passengers.
US markets rebounded last week but it could be a 'dead cat bounce'
Investors have a slew of data to digest this week as they grapple with inflation and recession worries.
Asean needs to prepare for greater weather extremes and food price spikes: Study
Think-tank says governments should protect consumers from added costs of move towards sustainable methods.
Indonesia president support group Projo to back candidate who continues Jokowi's legacy
Projo, a seven-million strong volunteer group aligned to Mr Widodo, has dampened speculation that it will become a political party.
Interactive: How robots are changing surgery
Take a look at how this Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital team uses these robots for operations.
7 tips to organise your digital photos and videos
Some people use hard disks, social media platforms or cloud storage systems, or a combination of these.