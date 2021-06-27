Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 27.
New enterprises bloom in S'pore despite Covid-19 gloom
There were 63,480 new enterprises last year, up from 61,573 in 2019.
Housewife who starved, tortured and killed Myanmar maid: What drove her to violence?
Gaiyathiri Murugayan was sentenced to 30 years' jail for abusing her domestic helper.
Elderly woman who visited Bukit Merah View block dies of Covid-19; new cases include CGH nurse
The 84-year-old Singaporean had not been vaccinated and had a history of cancer and hypertension.
Firms in S’pore turn to tech, online space to weather pandemic storm
While figures show that a significant number of new businesses opened last year, some sectors have seen their fair share of firms going belly-up.
S'pore's F&B business owners grapple with dine-in curbs while juggling delivery
For restaurants that are newly opened or about to open, owners have had to tweak their timelines and plans.
Phuket gets ready for tourists amid Covid-19 in 'sandbox' experiment by Thai govt
The reopening can be suspended if more than 90 infections are recorded a week on the island.
A 'silver tsunami' looms. What can Singapore do about it?
Decisive steps have to be taken to keep older workers in jobs for longer and improve the caregiving landscape, says deputy news editor Royston Sim.
More cyclists caught riding illegally on S'pore expressways this year
With many taking up regular cycling, some are unfamiliar with the road network or regulations.
Use S'pore's Census 2020 to plan your own retirement
Getting a peek at growing trends, such as the ageing population, should signal how older folk will need more help.
Spend time with friends without breaking Covid-19 rules: 5 ways to hang out virtually
Have fun with friends by playing games or watching movies together online.