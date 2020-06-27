Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 27
Continuity in policies key to Singapore's success, says Chan Chun Sing
Government leaders work together as a team to plan for the long term, said Mr Chan.
Khaw Boon Wan: Fix-it minister who took on tough assignments and got the job done
One measure of a minister is the toughness of the tasks handed to him by the prime minister, and on that score, few can match Mr Khaw.
Time will tell what Low Thia Khiang's legacy in politics is
Just how the "Low Thia Khiang effect" will affect the WP's chances at the ballot box is anyone's guess.
Reform Party and PSP in dispute over 'deal' on Yio Chu Kang
At the heart of the dispute is whether PSP had agreed to give up contesting Yio Chu Kang SMC in return for RP making way in West Coast GRC.
Coronavirus vaccine may be available only next year: Experts
Researchers here are less hopeful than a top US expert who said a vaccine could be ready by the end of this year.
Man who met large group for sports among 6 new community Covid-19 cases
MOH said the man's behaviour increases the risk of transmission and has resulted in his contacts being quarantined.
Bangladeshi worker who came close to death discharged after five months
Mr Raju Sarker, 39, said the first thing he wanted to do was to have some mutton curry.
US restricts visas for Chinese officials over Hong Kong
The move is largely symbolic but could be a harbinger of sanctions aimed at dissuading Beijing from passing a national security law for Hong Kong.
Knifeman stabs six in Glasgow before being shot by police
Police listed the attacker as the only fatality, despite earlier media reports that he had killed two other people.
Veteran fashion designers create trendy face masks to launch platform to help fashion industry
Fancy a face mask hand-stitched with applique lace, lined with silk and finished with premium tie strings?