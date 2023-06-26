Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 26, 2023

Silence cloaks Kremlin after Wagner mutiny against Putin

The rapid chain of events left the US and Europe puzzling over the political implications of the rebellion.

READ MORE HERE

 

MFA advises Singaporeans to postpone trips to Russia, Ukraine due to unstable security situation

The ministry urged Singaporeans to remain vigilant and monitor local news closely.

READ MORE HERE

Sembawang Polyclinic to open by December following earlier delay

The polyclinic had earlier been slated to open in 2022.

READ MORE HERE

More check in early for flights at Changi as passenger traffic nears 90% of 2019 levels

About 14,000 passengers did so in May at a dedicated facility at Jewel, an increase of about 40% from April.

READ MORE HERE

Long odds for horse racing’s survival in Singapore

Three weeks have gone by since the news of the Singapore Turf Club’s closure was reported; two meetings have been held but there has been no real progress to date.

READ MORE HERE

Non-compete clauses in job contracts: Are they enforceable?

Non-compete clauses can be found in numerous industries such as retail and healthcare.

READ MORE HERE

Will latest GLS supply injection cure private home buyers of Fomo?

The beefing up of private housing land supply signals the Government’s intent to ensure a sustainable property market.

READ MORE HERE

Government has ‘high ambitions’ for Jurong Lake District to be a site for sustainable living

A 6.5ha white site was put up for sale on June 22, kick-starting the development of a second CBD in the south of Jurong Lake District.

READ MORE HERE

A year on, domestic woes offset Philippine President Marcos’ diplomatic gains

Inflation continues to plague the economy even as the Philippine president woos foreign investors.

READ MORE HERE

Primary 1 prep classes are still hot, but a principal says focus on these soft skills instead

The classes can cost from $40 for a 105-minute lesson to more than $100 a session.

READ MORE HERE

