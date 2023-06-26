Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 26, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Silence cloaks Kremlin after Wagner mutiny against Putin
The rapid chain of events left the US and Europe puzzling over the political implications of the rebellion.
MFA advises Singaporeans to postpone trips to Russia, Ukraine due to unstable security situation
Sembawang Polyclinic to open by December following earlier delay
More check in early for flights at Changi as passenger traffic nears 90% of 2019 levels
About 14,000 passengers did so in May at a dedicated facility at Jewel, an increase of about 40% from April.
Long odds for horse racing’s survival in Singapore
Three weeks have gone by since the news of the Singapore Turf Club’s closure was reported; two meetings have been held but there has been no real progress to date.
Non-compete clauses in job contracts: Are they enforceable?
Non-compete clauses can be found in numerous industries such as retail and healthcare.
Will latest GLS supply injection cure private home buyers of Fomo?
The beefing up of private housing land supply signals the Government’s intent to ensure a sustainable property market.
Government has ‘high ambitions’ for Jurong Lake District to be a site for sustainable living
A 6.5ha white site was put up for sale on June 22, kick-starting the development of a second CBD in the south of Jurong Lake District.
A year on, domestic woes offset Philippine President Marcos’ diplomatic gains
Inflation continues to plague the economy even as the Philippine president woos foreign investors.