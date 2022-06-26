Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 26.
S’pore anticipated food supply disruption since Covid-19, has been stockpiling and diversifying: PM Lee
At the same time, he urged people in Singapore to understand the situation and be more flexible in their food preferences and habits.
New nursing home for dementia patients in the works
It will form part of the larger 13.1ha Alexandra Health Campus in Queenstown, Singapore's first health district.
Social media appeals lead to more liver transplants from strangers
Each appeal can lead to upwards of 10 people offering to donate a part of their livers.
Friends, relatives fight to care for wealthy S'pore widow
The elderly woman who has dementia is unable to take care of herself and her sizeable assets.
Grandfather, 84, and granddaughter, 14, found dead in Bukit Batok
The man was found lying motionless with chest wounds in a flat where the teen and her parents also lived.
Mahathir's comment on reclaiming Singapore aimed at Johor sultan: Analysts
The muted response in Malaysia to the former prime minister's remarks could reflect his waning influence, said analysts.
Years of trial and error bear fruit as native bird species raises young on Pulau Ubin
Digital good, analogue bad? Not so fast!
People should know what is missing in the headlong rush to embrace everything digital, says editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang.
Interactive: How Lion City Sailors are outspending other S'pore Premier League clubs
Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the big-money moves by Singapore's richest football team.
Action figures: Growing group of toy photographers in Singapore say the hobby is no child’s play
The small but passionate group of photographers explain how they create sets to take elaborate shots of their toys.